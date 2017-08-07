A Family-Centered Approach to Maternity Care

Dr. Carmen McGee and Dr. Vonda Ware specialize in obstetrics and maternity services at Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity. Providing experienced and compassionate care, the...

Dr. Carmen McGee and Dr. Vonda Ware specialize in obstetrics and maternity services at Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity. Providing experienced and compassionate care, the two physicians are a vital component for patients - and their families - during the journey to motherhood.

"Just as each new baby is special and unique, so is every patient," Dr. Ware explains. "Our practice believes in creating a customized birthing experience for every single patient based on their medical needs."

Dr. Ware and Dr. McGee both provide in-depth services throughout every stage of pregnancyfrom preconception healthcare services while planning for parenthood to continued care after your little miracle has arrived, these physicians will be there every step of the way.

"My love of obstetrics and gynecology is matched only by the love I have for my family," said Dr. McGee, "I treat my patients with the same compassion and understanding that I would provide my own family members."

Both Dr. Ware and Dr. McGee deliver newborns at Eastside Medical Center. The hospital is currently renovating their womens center and adding more concierge services to better serve patients.

For more information or to schedule an online appointment, please visit Gwinnett-Gyn.com.

Dr. Carmen McGee / Dr. Vonda Ware

Specialties: Obstetrics and Gynecology

Facebook Comments