Aurora Theatre Encores Summer of Fun With August Programming

The new school year is right around the corner but that doesn't mean summer fun is ending! Aurora Theatre welcomes guests to enjoy a...

The new school year is right around the corner but that doesn't mean summer fun is ending! Aurora Theatre welcomes guests to enjoy a variety of special programs during the last few weeks of the season. Little thespians are invited to spend their Saturday mornings with Aurora Theatre's Children's Playhouse series, featuring The Jongleur of Notre Dame by Quite a Catch, The Great Pirate Race by Story Ship and Fables Fantastiques by Theatre du Rve. Adult theatregoers can enjoy an evening out at Aurora Summer Comedy Nights, where the talented improv group Dad's Garage will perform hilariously funny comedy scenes and engage the crowd with laugh-inducing games. Kicking off the 22nd season at Aurora, playgoers are invited to experience the medieval classic-turned-Disney musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame as it transports audiences into one of the greatest literary works of all-time. Plus, Lawrenceville Ghost Tours continue to bring out the boo-s with year-round history and mystery for all who enjoy a good scare. With so much happening at Aurora Theatre this month, there's something for everyone to enjoy!

Special August Programming

Aurora Children's Playhouse

Saturdays in August at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Aurora Theatre brings the best children's performers in the region to Gwinnett County, including puppeteers, magicians, storytellers, jugglers and musicians, as a part of this series intended for youngsters to have their first theatrical experience. Parents and their children will witness world-class artistry in Aurora's amazing facility in downtown Lawrenceville. At roughly 45 minutes long, these lively performances are designed perfectly for the young attention span but are fun for the whole family. Playhouse tickets are $7; Playhouse Tix punch cards are $50 and good for 10 admissions to any Children's Playhouse show. For more information, visit bit.ly/AuroraChildrensPlayhouse.

The Jongleur of Notre Dame by Quite a Catch

Saturday, August 12

Based on a French Medieval legend, this performance tells the story of Jaque, a talented juggler who dresses as a jester. After living a very hard life as an orphan, Jaque becomes the King of the Fools and gives his gift of talent to others! This lively show is full of jugglery and tricks and twists topsy-turvy enjoyment for all!

The Great Pirate Race by Story Ship

Saturday, August 19

This story follows a young boy lost at sea who is found by a baboon on a faraway island and raised by a circus of misfits. The audience and cast of characters help the boy overcome personal challenges and discover his destiny. With the help of a little magic, characters emerge right out of the screen as real life puppets! The show combines hilarious puppetry, beautiful animation, spellbinding magic and wonderful music with tremendous audience interaction to make for a nautical good time!

Fables Fantastiques by Theatre du Rve

Saturday, August 26

Guests are invited to experience the fantastic fables from Aesop, La Fontaine, West Africa and others from around the French-speaking world! This exciting storytelling drama is a 100% bilingual adaption of fables that will transport audiences abroad, but all stories are meant to be enjoyed regardless of knowledge of the French language. The magnificent production is brought to life through puppetry, storytelling and, of course, crowd interaction!

Aurora Summer Comedy Nights

Audiences should prepare for side-splitting laughter as they are entertained by the hilarious comedians at Aurora Theatre's Summer Comedy Nights! On select weekends in August, a slew of Atlanta's best comedians will take the stage and Aurora will open the bar for an unforgettable adults' night out without the standard two drink minimum. For more information and ticket purchase, please visit bit.ly/AuroraComedyNights.

Dad's Garage

Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12

7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Tickets $10

Starring the most talented group of improvisers in Atlanta, Dad's Garage is back at Aurora with hysterically funny nights of comedy. This improv group is known for their fast-paced comedic scenes and comical games made up on the spot using the audience's suggestios. Over the years, Dad's Garage has won numerous awards, including multiple wins as Creative Loafing's Best Improv Group in Atlanta. Those who love a good laugh will not want to miss out on all the hilarious fun!

Laughing Skull Best of Atlanta Comedy with host Katie Causey

Friday and Saturday, August 18 and 19

7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Tickets $18

Atlanta's comedy scene is on the rise, led by several impressive local comics, who are rising to their own fame as well. Katie Causey will host more than 10 of Atlanta's best comedians at Aurora as they perform their best comedy act in as short as six minutes. This funny show is sure to give theatergoers a serious ab workout!

Fall Classes One-Day Sale & Open House

Monday, August 14

One-Day Sale

All day

On Monday, August 14, parents will receive a $25 discount on 2017 fall class tuition when registering online, over the phone or in person!

Open House

4 6 p.m.

Families are invited to experience an exclusive inside look at Aurora Theatre with a behind-the-scenes tour, sample classes and meet-and-greets with some of the staff! For more information, visit bit.ly/AuroraFallClasses.

Continuing in August

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by Peter Parnell

July 20 August 27, 2017

Based on the worldwide bestselling Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney film, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is taking the mainstage by storm as it kicks off Aurora Theatre's 2017 2018 season in co-production with Theatrical Outfit. This grand production traces the journey of Quasimodo, a deformed bell ringer in a cold, cathedral tower, as he discovers his inner strength. His guardian Archdeacon Frollo is torn between his vows to the church and his obsession with the beautiful dancer Esmeralda. Audiences can guarantee a seat to this grandiose show, as well as all others in the 22nd season, with a season ticket subscription available for purchase at bit.ly/SeasonSubscription. Tuesday discount matinee shows will be offered on Tuesday, August 1, 15 and 22 at 10 a.m. with tickets starting at $20. Regular tickets range from $30-$65 and may be purchased online at bit.ly/AuroraHunchbackTickets.

Lawrenceville Ghost Tours

Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Adults $12, Children $9

Aurora Theatre actors give thrill seekers a chill-down-their-spine scare to the core with this spooky tour around Lawrenceville, featuring real stories and places. The tour begins and ends at Aurora Theatre and runs May through September, with tours continuing every night in October. To purchase tickets online, please visit www.scarystroll.com or call 678.226.6222.

For more information or to purchase tickets for events, call the Box Office at 678.226.6222 or visit www.auroratheatre.com.

Facebook Comments