Northeast Georgia Medical Center Offers Donor Milk Program for PrematureInfants

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) announces a donor milk program for premature infants in its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Gainesville and Braselton.

"The donor milk program is an easy and safe outlet for mothers to donate their unused breast milk to babies who need it most," said Heather Standard, director of Women and Children's Services at NGMC. "Through a partnership with Prolacta Bioscience, we are now providing the only available standardized donor milk that has a precise amount of calories and protein, enabling targeted nutrition to help ensure appropriate growth of our most fragile premature infants."

NGMC's new program utilizes surplus breast milk of nursing mothers in the community for human milk-based neonatal nutritional products made by Prolacta Bioscience. NGMC's NICU will use Prolacta's standardized donor breast milk for its hospitalized premature infants.

Prolacta will manage the qualification process of moms referred from NGMC with health screenings and blood testing, along with streamlining the milk collection and shipping process right from the moms' homes.

Prolacta's high-tech manufacturing facility will be used to conduct the safety and quality testing before and after formulation and pasteurizing the standardized human milk products for in-hospital use.

"This program gives moms who have surplus breast milk a rewarding way to put their excess milk to good use," adds Standard.

NGMC is rated Georgia's #1 Women's Hospital for the third year in a row by CareChex, and now offers Labor and Delivery services in both Gainesville and Braselton.

To learn more about the donor milk program, please visit www.nghs.com/prolacta or call 770-219-1476.

