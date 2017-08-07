Gwinnett Chamber Achieves Record Successes in Inaugural Membership Blitz

The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce's first-ever membership blitz exceeded goals, expectations and broke a few records in a collaborative two-day, high-energy event. "It's certainly...

The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce's first-ever membership blitz exceeded goals, expectations and broke a few records in a collaborative two-day, high-energy event.

"It's certainly been an exciting week at the Gwinnett Chamber," said Vince DeSilva, Gwinnett Chamber Sr. Vice President Membership Services. "The membership blitz truly exceeded all of our expectations. The event presented staff and Chamber members with a unique opportunity to tell our story to a broad, diverse audience, and share details with each new member how their specific business could benefit from membership."

Organized by the Gwinnett Chamber and Your Chamber Connection, the membership blitz demonstrated strength in numbers and set new records in the region for number of members gained, number of volunteer participants, and revenue brought in.

The event, led by one chairman, 14 vice chairs, 70 team captains and 225 team members, resulted in 335 new Chamber members. For two days, members all types of business throughout the region teamed up to compete against one another in educating businesses on the value and benefits of Chamber investment. In addition, two instrumental members were named as co-godfathers for their leadership in helping reach membership goals: Addam Taussig, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Relationship Manager, BB&T Bank, who served as chairman of the blitz, and Sid Theus, CEO, American Painting & Renovations.

"Watching our community come together on behalf of our Chamber has made a profound impact on all

of us involved," said Addam Taussig, event chairman.

For more information about the Gwinnett Chamber, visit GwinnettChamber.org or call 770-232-3000.

Facebook Comments