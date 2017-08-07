Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center Celebrates the Start of a New Academic Year with Back To School S.T.E.A.M. Event

Summer vacation has come to an end, and area students are returning to class. The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center (GEHC) encourages everyone to...

Summer vacation has come to an end, and area students are returning to class. The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center (GEHC) encourages everyone to get a head start on a great school year and enjoy fun activities connected to Science-Technology-Engineering-Arts-Math (S.T.E.A.M.) at its fourth annual Back To School S.T.E.A.M. event on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event highlights science, engineering and design concepts with an emphasis on the arts. Don't miss your chance to make musical instruments with natural and recycled materials, paint your own masterpiece with Sphero robots, utilize LEGO EV3 robots to explore the art and design of shipbuilding and experience various science, math and art stations throughout the building and the GEHC lab.

In addition, guests explore the artistic connections between science and design by viewing the GEHC's summer exhibition titled Southeastern Native Plants: An Artistic Walk Through The Seasons. The exhibit showcases the creative talents of botanical artist Linda Fraser and illustrates how native plants and insects evolve over the calendar year. Fraser plans to provide a personal tour of the exhibit at 1 p.m. and share how she uses science and the design process to create her art.

Through the use of the GEHC's Discovery Dome, visitors get a sneak peek at the upcoming total solar eclipse and discover the artistic beauty of the stars and planets.

GEHC's Director of Programming Jason West said, "It is crucial that today's students have the knowledge and skills needed to graduate from high school, be successful in college and professional careers and be competitive with their peers throughout the United States and the world. Highlighting fun and exciting S.T.E.A.M. connections is certainly one way to get the school year off on the right track."

Program fees for the event are $8 per person. For more information, visit www.gwinnettEHC.org.

