Luxury Millennial Community Development Breaks Ground

Echo Lakeside, a new luxury apartment community targeting the millennial-age market, broke ground on Thursday, Aug. 3. City leaders and developers were on hand to celebrate the development that will feature high-end amenities such as lake access, boat dock, a dog park and interconnected hiking and biking trails.

Echo Lakeside, situated on two adjoining lakes within Technology Park Atlanta, will include a clubhouse, fitness center, and a resort-style pool with a sun terrace. Other amenities include attached garages, an Uber lobby and a cyber caf.

"Echo Lakeside is an important investment for our city in terms of livability for our millennial workforce, many of which hold technology-based jobs in Technology Park and surrounding office parks, said Mayor Mike Mason. The convenience of nearby residential rental space will ensure that the city continues drawing a dynamic workforce to fill these important positions."

The 295-unit development is located at 510 Guthridge Court, just off of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Reps Miller Road. When complete, the new 14-acre development will feature stainless steel appliances, ample storage and designer cabinetry and 9-foot ceilings.

We are thrilled to bring Echo Lakeside to Peachtree Corners," said Brand Morgan, CEO of Brand Properties, the project's developer. "We think the serenity of the surroundings, coupled with the high-end amenities will make Echo Lakeside the community of choice for the growing job market."

Layout options include one and two bedroom floor plans, Initial rents are expected to range from $1,000 to $1,900. The development is expected to be open the summer of 2018.

