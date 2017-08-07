Mall of Georgia Announces Dining Pavilion and Renovation Plans for the Village

Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today that Mall of Georgia, the Southeast's largest...

Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today that Mall of Georgia, the Southeast's largest shopping mall, is set to begin renovations in The Village and start work on a reimagined food space called 'The Dining Pavilion.'

The existing food court is set to undergo a major transformation, becoming a premier dining destination. The new space, which will be called 'The Dining Pavilion,' will contain a host of enhancements, including a fresh color palette, a new bar-height seating area, soft seating banquettes, communal-style tables, new tile flooring, modern lighting fixtures and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout.

Renovations will also take place in the adjacent family and men's restrooms. Both restrooms will receive updated paint, modern accent fixtures and upgraded lighting. A new hand washing station will also be installed in the men's restroom corridor. These enhancements follow a recent update of the women's restrooms.

The other exciting phase of this project will take place in The Village, an outdoor area where guests can enjoy six popular full-service restaurant brandsincluding The Cheesecake Factory, Marlow's Tavern and Tin Lizzy's Cantinaand several shopping and entertainment options as well as ongoing community events throughout the year.

The enhancements will feature a new fire pit, state-of-the-art synthetic turf in the amphitheater and a newly designed children's play area named "The Park," for kids of all ages to enjoy. Upgrades will also include the installation of comfortable seating, Adirondack chairs, accent lighting, a new sound system throughout The Village and LED lighting in the interactive fountain.

"Our goal is to continually evolve as a shopping, dining and entertainment destination, both for our local community and across the southeast," said Mall of Georgia General Manager John DiCioccio. "This renovation project further strengthens Mall of Georgia as one of the area's premier landmarks and will ultimately provide our guests a next-level experience, whether

visiting one of our coveted brands, dining in any of the top eateries or attending one of the many community events and live entertainment held in The Village area."

The renovation project is anticipated to be complete later this year. Mall of Georgia will remain open throughout all phases of the work to minimize shopper disruption.

