Gwinnett County Public Library (GCPL) has partnered with Toronto-based software company BiblioCommons to launch a new catalog interface that provides customer-friendly features to help search, explore, borrow and do more

in the online library.

The new catalog, available Monday, August 14, will help patrons discover new materials and join a digital community of readers in Gwinnett County and beyond. Features include:

Improved search functionality

Clean, clear design and flexible sorting

Ability to create a username, reading lists and content

Rate, review and tag materials

One-click holds

Mobile app will be available in iTunes and Google Play Store

On their shelves, customers can track and organize everything they have read, seen, listened to, or want to read. The New Titles menu is updated automatically and features newly arrived titles, on order titles, multiple formats, and more.

Library staff recommendations, readers advisory and reference is built right into the catalog. All community contributed content is shared across BiblioCommons 181 libraries in the U.S. and Canada. With almost 8 million registered users, BiblioCommons hosts catalog interfaces for some of the largest library systems in the U.S. including Boston, Seattle, and Chicago Public Library.

The new BiblioCommons interface will provide enhanced accessibility and discovery to library collections, says GCPL Executive Director Charles Pace. BiblioCommons is a customer-friendly system used by many leading libraries in North America. This is one more step in our mission to make access to library resources as easy as possible for our customers

The new catalog was developed as part of a strategy to improve the customer experience, discovery, and access to the GCPL collection. In 2016, customers checked out more than 5 million items and placed 1.1 million requests.

Visit gwinnett.bibliocommons.com or gwinnettpl.org to check out the new catalog.

