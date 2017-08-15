"Weather Geek" and Meteorological Expert to Discuss Eclipse at Gwinnett School

Dr. Marshall Shepherd, the former president of the American Meteorological Society and the host of "Weather Geeks" on the Weather Channel, is scheduled to...

Dr. Marshall Shepherd, the former president of the American Meteorological Society and the host of "Weather Geeks" on the Weather Channel, is scheduled to stop by Alcova Elementary School on August 16 to talk to students about the solar eclipse that will occur August 21. The University of Georgia Professor, who is a parent at the elementary school, will provide students with information about what to expect during the eclipse, its historic significance, and how the eclipse will affect the weather. Dr. Shepherd is scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m. His visit will be the first in a series of year-long weather chats at Alcova Elementary involving scientists from around the world.

Todd Langley, the principal at the school, is looking forward to Dr. Shepherd's visit. He said, "Everyone is super excited that Dr. Shepherd is coming to our school. We are very fortunate that someone as knowledgeable as Dr. Shepherd will be on hand to talk to students about the scientific and historic importance of this solar eclipse, and we are grateful that he is willing to spend his valuable time at our school."

