MORE

"Weather Geek" and Meteorological Expert to Discuss Eclipse at Gwinnett School

Last modified: August 15, 2017
Dr. Marshall Shepherd, the former president of the American Meteorological Society and the host of "Weather Geeks" on the Weather Channel, is scheduled to...

Dr. Marshall Shepherd, the former president of the American Meteorological Society and the host of "Weather Geeks" on the Weather Channel, is scheduled to stop by Alcova Elementary School on August 16 to talk to students about the solar eclipse that will occur August 21. The University of Georgia Professor, who is a parent at the elementary school, will provide students with information about what to expect during the eclipse, its historic significance, and how the eclipse will affect the weather. Dr. Shepherd is scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m. His visit will be the first in a series of year-long weather chats at Alcova Elementary involving scientists from around the world.

Todd Langley, the principal at the school, is looking forward to Dr. Shepherd's visit. He said, "Everyone is super excited that Dr. Shepherd is coming to our school. We are very fortunate that someone as knowledgeable as Dr. Shepherd will be on hand to talk to students about the scientific and historic importance of this solar eclipse, and we are grateful that he is willing to spend his valuable time at our school."

For more information about Dr. Shepherd and the eclipse, click on the link below:
http://tinyurl.com/y7nvg9ds

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Brookwood High School's Simmons earns nod from National Council of Teachers of English

GCPLs New Catalog Interface Allows Customers To Build Reading Lists, Follow Users, and Create Content

Quite the Start at GSMST

Grizzlies Aid Albany Tornado Victims

Recent Comments
Brookwood High School's Simmons earns nod from National Council of Teachers of English

Brookwood High School's Simmons earns nod from National Council of Teachers of English

Education Aug 15, 2017 0

"Weather Geek" and Meteorological Expert to Discuss Eclipse at Gwinnett School

Education Aug 15, 2017 0

GCPLs New Catalog Interface Allows Customers To Build Reading Lists, Follow Users, and Create Content

GCPLs New Catalog Interface Allows Customers To Build Reading Lists, Follow Users, and Create Content

Eweekly Aug 15, 2017 0

Quite the Start at GSMST

Quite the Start at GSMST

Education Aug 8, 2017 0

Tips For Helping Kids Cope With Asthma

Tips For Helping Kids Cope With Asthma

Eweekly Aug 8, 2017 0

Luxury Millennial Community Development Breaks Ground

Luxury Millennial Community Development Breaks Ground

Business Aug 7, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Near me
40