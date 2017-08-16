AZZ Inc. Announces Expansion and Relocation of Specialty Welding Operation in Gwinnett

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a leading global provider of specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development and...

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a leading global provider of specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett to announce the expansion and relocation of its specialty welding operation in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia.

"AZZ's specialty welding business is dedicated to developing innovative weld overlay products and services to address the challenge of aging infrastructure in energy markets," said Gary Hill, Vice President and General Manager of AZZ Industrial. "We will maintain that commitment by strategically relocating and expanding our operations in Gwinnett County. We are excited with the expanded growth potential this facility will provide in the coming years, as we continue to address corrosion and erosion challenges in critical infrastructure worldwide".

Located at 560 Horizon Drive, AZZ's new 180,000-square-foot facility will house the company's industrial division, which includes specialty welding, fabrication and field services groups. AZZ's corporate headquarters is located in Fort Worth, Texas.

"This announcement reflects the pro-business climate and wealth of resources Georgia is able to provide industry-leading companies, such as AZZ," said Lindsay Martin, Director of Existing Industry & Regional Recruitment for the Georgia Department of Economic Development. "I am confident AZZ will continue to find growth and success here as part of our business community."

The AZZ Specialty Welding business group is a global provider of specialty services for maintenance, repair and overhaul for the power generation and industrial markets. They are the leading provider of weld metal overlay solutions for the protection of pressure vessels, boiler tubes and piping components from process corrosion and erosion, extending their operational lifespan.

"We are thrilled that another innovative and globally-recognized company has decided to invest in Gwinnett County," said Board of Commissioners Chairman, Charlotte Nash. "We congratulate AZZ on their expansion and look forward to seeing their continued growth as part of our business community."

In September 2016, AZZ received recognition from Tesoro Corporation, an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products, with a supplier award for Innovation and Value Delivery. This award honored AZZ's performance and instrumental work as a partner of a Tesoro project in 2015.

"AZZ's continued commitment to developing market-leading products and services makes them a valuable part of Gwinnett's business community," said Andrew Carnes, Director of Economic Development for Partnership Gwinnett. "I congratulate them on this announcement and look forward to assisting them with their plans for future growth."

