GA-PCOM Orientation Week is a Wrap

"We chose you through a rigorous application process and you chose us. That's a great marriage," Chief Campus Officer Bryan Ginn said to the about 300 new students who attended orientation at Georgia Campus Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (GA-PCOM) last week. The students are from all areas of Georgia and beyond and are seeking doctorate degrees in osteopathic medicine and pharmacy or the master's degree in biomedical sciences.

The formal week-long introduction to the campus included many more words of wisdom from students, faculty and staff members alike.

President Dr. Jay Feldstein welcomed students to their new PCOM family. He encouraged them to ask for help early if needed"you're in a helping profession so remember to help yourself."

DO Council president Abdul Walters (DO '20) encouraged students to "lean on us... there are amazing people on campus," while Dean H. William Craver III, DO, said the next few years were about "all of us together making sure you reach your dreams."

Students learned that the school library is open 24/7 and staffed from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day and well-equipped with "every resource required and recommended." The good news is food and drinks are allowed!

Provost Dr. Ken Veit advised student to "work hard and play hard," pointing out that GA-PCOM offers two curriculumsthe formal curriculum of instruction and the informal curriculum offered by the 45 clubs on campus.

Taylor Harper (MS '18), Graduate Council president encouraged students to "make use of the vast number of resources on campus to help you navigate these next few years," while Dr. Robert Cuzzolino, Vice President for Graduate Programs and Planning, said, "We're committed to your success."

Students were certified in Basic Life Support, instructed in lab protocol and safety, informed about student conduct and expectations from the student-led Ethics Committee, invited to use the GA-PCOM social media channels and advised by the Financial Aid department about budgeting. They heard about the storied traditions of PCOM which was founded in 1899, were schooled on professionalism, and introduced to the campus mentor/mentee program. Students attending with family members were encouraged to attend a session on "Managing your Relationships throughout Professional School."

Perhaps Dr. Michael Lee, Interim Dean of the PCOM School of Pharmacy, said it best, "Perseverance will get you through," while Dr. Rebekah Thomas summed up the theme of the week, "Believe in yourself. It will be challenging, but it will be worth it."

