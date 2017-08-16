GCPL To Host Daniel Cowan and the Dan Random Band on August 25 at the Red Clay Music Foundry

Gwinnett County Public Library (GCPL) and Eddie Owen Presents will host Daniel Cowan and the Dan Random Band for a free live performance on...

Gwinnett County Public Library (GCPL) and Eddie Owen Presents will host Daniel Cowan and the Dan Random Band for a free live performance on August 25 at the Red Clay Music Foundry. The program will begin at 8 pm.

Cowan will create a unique listening experience, which weaves science fiction readings from his book, Somewhere Called Now: To Arrive Before You Leave, with music from the original soundtrack performed by his six-man band.

A Gwinnett County resident, Daniel Cowan, aka Dan Random, is an author, musician, singer, composer, and producer with nine CDs under his belt. In the last ten years, he has written and copyrighted close to one hundred musical compositions, along with several poems and Somewhere Called Now , his debut science fiction novel, and a rare book in the publishing world with a sound track. To sample Cowans music, visit www.somewherecallednow.com.

Copies of Somewhere Called Now and CDs will be available for purchase and signing.

Visit EddieOwenPresents.com to reserve a seat. Tickets not picked up 30 minutes before showtime will be released to the public on a first come, first served basis.

The Red Clay Music Foundry is located at 3116 Main Street in Duluth.

Facebook Comments