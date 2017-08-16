Gwinnett Tech Photography Portfolio Show & Artist Reception

Gwinnett Technical College's Photography Program invites members of the media and community to see the 2017 Portfolio Exhibition showcasing the creative works of their...

Gwinnett Technical College's Photography Program invites members of the media and community to see the 2017 Portfolio Exhibition showcasing the creative works of their Graduating Photography Seniors.

WHEN: Saturday, August 19, 2017, 3:30 -6:00 p.m.

WHERE:Gwinnett Technical College Busbee Center 5150 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville GA 30043 WHAT: The exhibition kicks off on Saturday, August 19, 2017 with a reception in the Busbee Center on Gwinnett Tech's Lawrenceville campus. Guests will be able to meet the featured photographers, explore their full portfolios and learn more about their work. Some works will be available for purchase. The Portfolio Exhibition will be open for community enjoyment through Thursday, September 21. The exhibition is free and accessible during campus hours.

WHO: Photography and art lovers of all ages

Individuals and corporations seeking to hire photographers

WHY: Enjoy the presentation of artistic works of some of our communitys newest photography professionals. Meet the artists personally and explore how they can serve your photography needs. Learn more about the degree, diploma and certificate programs in photography. Purchase original works of art for your home or office, while supporting local artists.

OTHER: Media interviews with the artists and program director are welcome.

To learn more about the 2017 Photography Portfolio Show visit gtcphoto.com.To learn more about photography programs at Gwinnett Tech, visit GwinnettTech.edu/Programs/Photography.

