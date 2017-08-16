Kidsignments, August 15-19
Kidsignments is a semi-annual consignment sale held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville, Georgia. As one of the nation's largest consignment events with over 1,500 sellers, Kidsignments is proud to offer high-quality, gently used items for infants, children, and teens. Many of Gwinnett's smartest parents have discovered the secret of buying and selling with us! Shoppers line up hours before this great event toting laundry baskets, wagons, and even wheeled garbage cans (new of course...) to shop the endless bargains! For most of our shoppers it is a tradition why not bring your friends and make a day of it? You will not want to miss out! Come see why this event was voted twice "Best Place to Buy Children's Clothing" by Gwinnett Magazine and listed as one of the "101 Things to do in Georgia!"