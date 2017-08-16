LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta offers free LEGO Education Workshops through October

With school back in session, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta is treating area students and educators to FREE LEGO Education Workshops for groups visiting from...

With school back in session, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta is treating area students and educators to FREE LEGO Education Workshops for groups visiting from now through the end of October! LEGO Education Workshops foster an ideal environment for todays students to experience a world of fun and creativity while developing imperative skills for tomorrows world. Designed to support educational curriculum standards, the workshops integrate hands-on materials and activities to hone in on skills in communication, critical-thinking, problem solving, math, science and more!

LEGO Education Workshops are available for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade groups, students and homeschoolers. To book a workshop, an adult should fill out the booking form in the following link: bit.ly/FreeLEGOEducationWorkshops and call LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta at 404.848.9252 ext. 4001 to schedule the workshop.

WHAT: FREE LEGO Education WorkshopsWorkshops integrate hands-on materials and activities to meet current education standards and develop skills for everyday situations and tomorrows world.

WHEN: Now through October 31, 2017

WHERE: LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta Phipps Plaza | Buckhead 3500 Peachtree Road NE Atlanta, GA 30326

HOW: LEGO Education Workshops are available for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade groups. To book a workshop, fill out the booking form in the following link: bit.ly/FreeLEGOEducationWorkshops. After submitting, call LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta at 404.848.9252 ext. 4001 to schedule the workshop. No walk ups will be accepted. For more information, please visit atlanta.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/education

For more information, visit facebook.com/LDCatlanta or atlanta.legolanddiscoverycenter.com.

