RaceTrac President Billy Milam to Speak at Gwinnett Chamber

Billy Milam, president of RaceTrac, will speak at the Gwinnett Chamber's Executive Insights program on August 23. Launched last year, Executive Insights provides an in-depth look at metro Atlanta's most inspiring leaders.

"There is much to learn from this third-generation company," said Mary Hester, CEO of LAN Systems and program presenting sponsor. "RaceTrac is the third largest privately-owned company in the state of Georgia and 39th in the country, and we are looking forward to hearing from the president of this dynamic organization."

"This moderated question and answer style program is not your typical Chamber meeting or seminar," said Gwinnett Chamber President & CEO Dr. Dan Kaufman. "It provides an intimate opportunity to learn about a local leader's personal and professional perspectives and offers key takeaways that attendees can implement in their own professional careers."

In conjunction with the event, the U.S. Chamber will recognize Representative Rob Woodall with its Spirit of Enterprise Award. This prestigious recognition is given annually to members of Congress based on their votes on critical business legislation as outlined in the Chamber's annual scorecard.

The event will be held August 23, from 7:30 9 a.m. at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta. Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for member guests. Pre-registration is recommended to guarantee a seat. For more information, visit GwinnettChamber.org.

