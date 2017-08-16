The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Welcomes Two New Cardiologists

MORE
Last modified: August 16, 2017
Georgia's #1 Heart Hospital has two new cardiologists seeing patients in Braselton. Pavani Kolakalapudi, MD, and Ugochukwu Egolum, MD, FACC, both joined The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) today. Dr. Kolakalapudi will also see patients in Commerce, and Dr. Egolum will also see patients in Gainesville.

"As a cardiologist with The Heart Center of NGMC, I look forward to providing patients in Northeast Georgia with both routine and advanced heart health services," said Dr. Kolakalapudi. "NGMC's reputation for offering outstanding cardiac care at all levels means patients can receive the expert heart services they need close to home."

Dr. Kolakalapudi received her medical degree from American University of Antigua College of Medicine in Antigua, West Indies. She completed her internship and residency at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio, and fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. Dr. Kolakalapudi is board-certified in Internal Medicine and has participated in a variety of clinical trials. She places a strong emphasis on empathy and a patient-centered style in the care she provides. When not caring for patients, she enjoys cooking and spending time with her family.

