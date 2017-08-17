MORE
Multi-Chamber Luau Mixer: Four Chambers, One Great Event Multi-Chamber Luau Mixer: Four Chambers, One Great Event

Multi-Chamber Luau Mixer: Four Chambers, One Great Event

Last modified: August 17, 2017
Join hundreds of chamber members from the Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Johns Creek and Greater North Fulton Chambers of Commerce as we unite for a unique... Multi-Chamber Luau Mixer: Four Chambers, One Great Event

Join hundreds of chamber members from the Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Johns Creek and Greater North Fulton Chambers of Commerce as we unite for a unique after-hours networking experience, at a Multi-Chamber Luau Mixer

When:
Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 5:00 - 7:30 PM

Where:
The Carl Black Club @Verizon Amphitheatre
2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Dress:
Dress for our theme, or keep it professional, it's your choice!

Admission:
Includes food and two drinks (cash bar will also be available)

$10 for members of the Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Johns Creek and Greater North Fulton Chambers of Commerce

$25 for guests/non-members

Pre-registration is required and limited tickets will be sold - secure your spot now!

Attendees are asked to follow event signs to the Delta parking lot which is located adjacent to the event area in The Carl Black Club @Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre.

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Northside Hospital and Gwinnett Health System Reach Agreement on Combining Operations

Kidsignments, August 15-19

City of Suwanee Recognized Once Again for Superior Management and Leadership

RaceTrac President Billy Milam to Speak at Gwinnett Chamber

About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
In This Issue...
Near me
40