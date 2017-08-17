Multi-Chamber Luau Mixer: Four Chambers, One Great Event

Join hundreds of chamber members from the Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Johns Creek and Greater North Fulton Chambers of Commerce as we unite for a unique...

Join hundreds of chamber members from the Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Johns Creek and Greater North Fulton Chambers of Commerce as we unite for a unique after-hours networking experience, at a Multi-Chamber Luau Mixer

When:

Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 5:00 - 7:30 PM

Where:

The Carl Black Club @Verizon Amphitheatre

2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Dress:

Dress for our theme, or keep it professional, it's your choice!

Admission:

Includes food and two drinks (cash bar will also be available)

$10 for members of the Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Johns Creek and Greater North Fulton Chambers of Commerce

$25 for guests/non-members

Pre-registration is required and limited tickets will be sold - secure your spot now!

Attendees are asked to follow event signs to the Delta parking lot which is located adjacent to the event area in The Carl Black Club @Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre.

