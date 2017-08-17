Northside Hospital and Gwinnett Health System Reach Agreement on Combining Operations

Natural Body Spa
Last modified: August 17, 2017
Northside Hospital and Gwinnett Health System (the parent of Gwinnett Medical Center) announced today that they have submitted their proposed merger agreement to the...

Northside Hospital and Gwinnett Health System (the parent of Gwinnett Medical Center) announced today that they have submitted their proposed merger agreement to the State of Georgia Office of the Attorney General for review and approval. Depending on the review process, the five-hospital Northside-Gwinnett Health combined system could be operational in early 2018.

Northside Hospital and Gwinnett Health System previously announced that they had signed a letter of intent to begin discussions to combine their operations. Both systems have taken the necessary time to conduct this process carefully and deliberately. The primary due diligence and planning process has concluded and the systems are moving forward with the proposed merger.

Northside Hospital and Gwinnett Health System are both driven by quality patient care and satisfaction, strong medical professionals, health care innovation and unparalleled patient access.

Anchored by Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs and Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, the new health system also will include hospitals in Canton, Cumming and Duluth, as well as cancer treatment centers, imaging centers, urgent care centers and other outpatient locations throughout the state. Altogether, the Northside-Gwinnett combined system will have 1,479 beds, nearly 21,000 employees and 3,500 physicians on staff.

