Harvard Student Agencies Business Academy Comes To Suwanee

Weekend event happening September 16-17!

Last modified: August 22, 2017
The Business Academy is coming to Peachtree Ridge High School September 16-17! The Weekend Business Academy is an 8-hour course taught by current Harvard students over two days to a group of motivated students interested in business. The
academy is a weekend full of workshopping that teaches students how to pitch their business, perform market research, and generate investment.

The Weekend Business Academy will take place at Peachtree Ridge High School onSeptember 16 from 1-6PM, and September 17 from 2-5PM. Cost is $125 per student. Registration can be done online at www.bit.ly/WBA-Suwanee and is due Sunday, September 3.

The Weekend Business Academy serves as a catalyst for any students looking to learn more about entrepreneurship and business in general and gives the opportunity for students to learn from a group of current Harvard students who are invested in their futures.

About the HSA Business Academy
Launched in 2014, the mission of the Business Academy is to provide ambitious, business-oriented high school students with a basic knowledge of the entrepreneurial process. We hope to inspire passion for innovation alongside a team-oriented mentality, so as to best prepare the business leaders of the future. Simply put, we hope to make entrepreneurship increasingly accessible for those who want to make a change in the world around them.

