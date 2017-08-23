Fretting the Foothills Announces All Day Festival

Located in the historic Braselton downtown on the Town Green, the Fretting the Foothills Songwriters & Music Festival organizers have held two outstanding nightly...

Located in the historic Braselton downtown on the Town Green, the Fretting the Foothills Songwriters & Music Festival organizers have held two outstanding nightly music festivals and the third night is scheduled on August 26th from 6-10 pm.

With so many local artists interested in performing, Fretting the Foothills has announced an all day festival planned on the Town Green for October 14th. They invite you to join them as a musician or spectator for some great home grown music. All genres are welcome so long as the acts are suitable for a family friendly event.

The festivals are free for attendees and the musicians play without receiving compensation for all the local community to enjoy. Sponsorships are available.

The musical event will kick off at Noon on the Braselton Town Green located at 9924 Davis Street and run until 10 pm. The day will feature music, beer & wine and food truck vendors. In between acts, festivalgoers can enjoy dining and shopping in the Braselton Historic District.

For more information, visit http://frettingthefoothills.com/.

