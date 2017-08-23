Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center Celebrates the Vital Role of Honeybees at Annual Festival

It may be small, but the honeybee plays a huge role in the production of the foods you serve in your kitchen as it...

It may be small, but the honeybee plays a huge role in the production of the foods you serve in your kitchen as it is one of the top pollinators of crops in the United States.

In recognition of its vital function in the food cycle, the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center (GEHC) holds its annual Honeybee Festival on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Honeybee Festival features numerous activities for families including bee games, crafts, honey samples and Honeybee Theater. Discover and taste innovative snack ideas using honey during natural smoothie demonstrations. Conduct flower dissections in the Kistner Lab as you gain a greater understanding of the pollination process. A number of beekeepers and vendors will be on hand to discuss their craft and to sell local honey and beeswax products.

Visitors may experience a guided, pollinator hike at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and see live observation hives. Information sessions include a 2 p.m. beeswax candle class for children and a 3 p.m. presentation on beekeeping by the Gwinnett Beekeepers Club.

Program fees for the Honeybee Festival are $8 per person. Children two and under are free. For more information on the Honeybee Festival and the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center, visit www.gwinnettEHC.org.

In this photo: The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center (GEHC) holds its annual Honeybee Festival on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. The event features a wide variety of activities and information sessions highlighting the importance of honeybees.

