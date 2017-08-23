Join the Southwest Gwinnett County Chamber for a state of the County Message

Charlotte Nash, Chairman of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will be providing an overview of the economic status of our county. What is...

Charlotte Nash, Chairman of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will be providing an overview of the economic status of our county.

What is the Gwinnett County Brand? How does it impact our growth as we near the end of the second decade of the millennium? The direction and goals of the county are expressed in our new tag line, "Many Voices, One Gwinnett."

Gwinnett's future success depends on working together to build a county of community not just a group of communities within the county.

Join us for breakfast and learn about some of the new programs, both economic and community building, that have been introduced to ensure that Gwinnett County will continue as a leader in Metro Atlanta, the state, and the country.

Friday

September 1, 2017

7:30 am - 8:00 am

Networking

8:00 am - 9:00 am

Speaker & Breakfast

Location:

Hilton Atlanta NE

5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Fees/Admission:

Pre-Register and pay on line by NOON Thu., August 31, 2017

$25.00 Member

(save $10)

$30.00 Future Member

(save $5)

Register after Noon Thursday August 31, 2017 or at the door

$35.00

