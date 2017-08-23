Sawnee EMC Gifts $10K in Scholarships for Childcare Assistance at Gwinnett Tech

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation has awarded the Gwinnett Tech Foundation a $10,000 grant to create scholarships to assist single parent students with childcare...

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation has awarded the Gwinnett Tech Foundation a $10,000 grant to create scholarships to assist single parent students with childcare tuition. The grant provides tuition scholarships for children to attend the D. Scott Hudgens Jr. Early Education Center while their parents seek higher education and the opportunities it provides for their families.

"We are thrilled to be the recipient of the Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation grant. Their generosity makes it possible for children in our community to receive a world-class education at the D. Scott Hudgens Jr. Early Education Center while their parents are enrolled at Gwinnett Tech," stated Becky Olson, director of the Center.

"We value our partnership with Gwinnett Tech and appreciate how we can, together, support those students in need in our communities. Helping students continue their education is a key part of our Foundation's mission," stated Blake House, vice president of member services, Sawnee EMC

The D. Scott Hudgens Jr. Early Education Center provides a literacy-rich environment, which supports children from six weeks to eight years old. The Hudgens Center is a Georgia Quality Rated Program and was the first center in Georgia to earn the Quality Rated Inclusion endorsement. The Center has been recognized by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education as one of the top early education programs in the state.

