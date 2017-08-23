The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Welcomes Mahmoud Amdou, MD

Georgia's #1 Heart Hospital has a new cardiologist. Mahmoud Abdou, MD joined The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) today and is...

Georgia's #1 Heart Hospital has a new cardiologist. Mahmoud Abdou, MD joined The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) today and is accepting patients at the practice's Gainesville and Braselton locations.

"Patients who need heart health services know expert care is available at The Heart Center of NGMC," said Dr. Abdou. "I'm excited to join this team of medical professionals who, from disease prevention to advanced treatment procedures, offer the latest, cutting-edge methods for treating advanced heart failure right here in northeast Georgia."

Dr. Abdou received his medical degree from Benghazi University School of Medicine in Benghazi, Libya. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, then completed an additional fellowship in Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease and has served in many leadership and teaching roles serving medical students and residents. Dr. Abdou has also participated in a variety of research initiatives at Emory University School of Medicine.

Learn more about Dr. Abdou, request an appointment and get driving directions by visiting www.heartngmc.org or calling 770-534-2020.

Facebook Comments