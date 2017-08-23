MORE
Workshop to Help Businesses Owned By Women, Minorities, Vets Compete for County Contracts

Last modified: August 23, 2017
Gwinnett County is hosting a workshop on its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Plan, a national program to help businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans compete for federally funded transportation projects.

This free workshop will discuss the process of becoming a registered DBE as well as how to do business with Gwinnett County government. It also will cover upcoming construction projects with the County Department of Transportation.

The workshop is set for August 30 from 9:00am to noon at the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

For more information, contact Sylvia Goalen at sylvia.goalen@gwinnettcounty.com or 770.822.8980.

