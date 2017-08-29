Tips for Baby's 1st Foods

There are endless exciting firsts in your baby's life, from the first smile and laugh, to the first time he or she sits up...

There are endless exciting firsts in your baby's life, from the first smile and laugh, to the first time he or she sits up or speaks. It can be beautiful and exhilarating, but also uncertain and messy.

Introducing solid foods is no different new and a time for celebration but you also know that your walls, floors and clothes may never look the same. These suggestions from pediatric health expert Tanya Altmann, MD, FAAP can help you decide what foods to introduce to your little one, followed by tips from Clorox on how to remove those inevitable stains that are sure to follow.

Avocados

Avocados are high in potassium, fiber and healthy monounsaturated fat, which is good for growing brains and hearts of all ages. Don't worry if your infant doesn't immediately take to avocado; keep offering it as most children eventually come around.

Yogurt

Dairy products are healthy for children and packed with a powerful punch of nine essential nutrients: calcium, potassium, phosphorus, protein, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin B12, riboflavin and niacin. Vitamin D is crucial for healthy bones and a strong immune system, and is also linked to a decreased risk of disease later in life. Although babies under 1 year of age should not drink regular cow's milk, yogurt and cheese can and should be introduced around 6 months of age.

Nut Butters

Nut butters are healthy and convenient options. Nutrient-wise, they offer vegetarian protein, vitamin E and healthy monounsaturated fats. Nut butters make it easy to add protein to any meal, even breakfast.

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries are high in fiber and contain vitamin C, antioxidants and other minerals your child's body needs to function normally, stay healthy and protect against disease later in life.

Vegetables

If you do not eat vegetables, your children won't eat them either. People who eat more veggies are linked to lower disease rates and a healthier weight. Green vegetables in particular contain almost every vitamin and mineral. Orange veggies are also packed with nutrition, and babies can quickly take to their sweet taste and bright color.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

