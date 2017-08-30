10th Annual Toy for Tots Golf Tournament

Even if you've never participated in this tournament, we believe you'll want to mark Monday, October 30, 2017, on your calendar to attend this...

Even if you've never participated in this tournament, we believe you'll want to mark Monday, October 30, 2017, on your calendar to attend this great tournament for a great cause.

The Marines will be coming. Santa has already confirmed that he will be there. And we're inviting all of our previous supporting sponsors to make this an even bigger year for the Toys for Tots kids. We're opening up some new opportunities for sponsorships and adding a few twists that will make the tournament even more fun for you and provide more support to the Marines Toys for Tots campaign.

So get your teams together. Mark your calendars. Registration will begin shortly with more announcements to come.

