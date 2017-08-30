Hansen Financial Services: Objective, Personalized, Comprehensive Financial Planning Services

Retirement means something different to each person. Not having to worry means not only having plenty of money when you retire but also being...

Retirement means something different to each person. Not having to worry means not only having plenty of money when you retire but also being secure 20 or more years in the future. Every client has a different vision of what life will be like in the future. While we focus on that vision, we will address your specific needs.

Hansen Financial Services is a fee-based independent advisor specializing in retirement planning. Our independence allows us to work in our clients best interest as we serve a clientele of retirees, business owners, and executives. We work with a select group of investors, which provides for a very high level of service.

Founder Jerry Hansen moved to Gwinnett in 2000 as a Merrill Lynch Presidents Club member and founded HFS in 2004.

(678) 407-4445

jerry.hansen@lpl.com

