Opening Reception for the North Gwinnett Arts Association Members Annual Exhibition

Last modified: August 30, 2017
Enjoy an exhibit of artwork by members of the North Gwinnett Arts Association. This exhibition and future artistic endeavors for the remainder of 2017 are sponsored by S & A Industries, located right here in our own community of Suwanee! The "Nazareth" award will be presented to the people's choice recipient. All are invited as we present this special award!

Please join us to view the pieces and meet the artists. Enjoy light refreshments provided by Qebaptore A Bite of Europe and Beverage Superstore, as well as the floral arrangements provided by Suwanee Towne Florist!

Wednesday, August 30
6:00 - 8:00PM

NGAA CENTER FOR THE ARTS
3930 Charleston Market Street
Suwanee, GA 30024

Members Annual Exhibition 2017 runs through September 30th.
Gallery hours: Mon-Thurs 9-5PM - Fri & Sat 9-7PM

Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others.

