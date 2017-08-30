Retired Snellville Police Officer to Show Artwork at Local Gallery

Retired city police officer Linda Nixon will have her art featured at Cobble Creek Studios Sept. 30. This free event is open to the...

Retired city police officer Linda Nixon will have her art featured at Cobble Creek Studios Sept. 30.

This free event is open to the public and is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the studio at 2257 Scenic Highway.

Nixon's art will be on display with pieces by John R. Duke a watercolor artist and art instructor.

Nixon began working with the Snellville Police Department in 1996 as an officer in the Uniform Division. She served 10 years on the road then moved into the Detective Division. In February of 2016, she retired after reaching 20 years of service to return to her artwork and gardening. She is now a member of the Southern Heartland Art Guild and has completed the classroom training required to become a Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer through the University of Georgia Extension.

"Over the years I had taken photos of flowers, old barns, animals and places that I wanted to paint one day when I had time again," she said. "I had been painting in oil and drawing since high school. But painting had to take a back seat to my career and family. Just before reaching retirement, I met John R. Duke, a watercolor artist and instructor at Cobble Creek Studios in Snellville. John introduced me to ink-based watercolors as his student and has been quite an inspiration. So, I've been painting since and am really excited to be able to show my work."

