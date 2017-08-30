The Suwanee Wine Festival Returns for the Fifth Year!

The organizers of the award-winning Suwanee Beer Fest are pleased to announce that Suwanee Wine Fest will be returning to Suwanee Town Center this...

The organizers of the award-winning Suwanee Beer Fest are pleased to announce that Suwanee Wine Fest will be returning to Suwanee Town Center this November! The event is set to take place from 1:00pm - 4:30pm on Saturday, November 4th, with VIP admission beginning at noon.

Wine lovers will have the opportunity to spend the day in beautiful Suwanee Town Center Park, sampling wines from all over the world. The wine experts at Beverage SuperStore have hand-selected over 150 premium wines in order to create a tasting experience that everyone will enjoy! Local Georgia wineries like Sweet Acre Farms and Sharp Mountain Vineyards will also be in attendance, tempting attendees with their delicious wines and selling by the bottle.

Along with the abundance of wine samples, attendees can browse products for sale from vendors and artists and taste delicious food from some of the area's most popular restaurants. Not a wine lover? There will be a Craft Beer & College Football Lounge for the beer-lovers in the crowd.

This year, festival organizers are even more excited to announce the headlining musical act, local artist Joe Hall! As he continues to tour nationally, his fan base has continued to grow. His style of blending both country and rock has earned him national acclaim and festival attendees will get the opportunity to have their very own live show!

The team behind Suwanee Wine Fest is dedicated to giving back to the community, and has agreed to donate a portion of proceeds from the festival to local nonprofit, Annandale Village in Suwanee.

Tickets & More Information:

General Admission tickets start at $49 per person for unlimited samples of beer and wine in the park from 1:00-4:30 pm. A General Admission ticket enables guests to enjoy unlimited wines from around the world, craft beer samples, complimentary food samples, live entertainment, delicious food for purchase, and a variety of activities and shopping experiences provided by vendors.

VIP tickets start at $99 per person and enables guests with early admission to the park at noon where attendees can enjoy everything General Admission has to offer, plus access to the private dining and tasting tent, exclusive wines, a catered meal from Marlow's tavern, and a VIP goody bag that includes the official 2017 Suwanee Wine Fest t-shirt. For those who truly want a VIP experience, there is no better place to be then the VIP tent. With exclusive, higher-end wines that are paired with delicious food, the VIP tent is not something to be missed for the true wine lovers at heart. VIP tickets are extremely limited and our expected to sell out quickly!

Suwanee Wine Fest tickets are available for purchase starting Friday, August 25th at noon at http://suwaneewinefest.com/or in store at Beverage SuperStore in Suwanee.

Tickets to this event may sell out, and advanced purchase is required. To learn more about volunteering, visit http://suwaneewinefest.com/, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for frequent news and updates.

