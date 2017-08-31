MORE
Friday Night Lights: Peachtree Ridge Takes On Parkview

Aram Han, Gwinnett Magazine Intern
Last modified: August 31, 2017
The Peachtree Ridge Lions' first Friday Night Lights football game against Parkview was thrilling to watch, as the two rivals were exceedingly competitive against...

The Peachtree Ridge Lions' first Friday Night Lights football game against Parkview was thrilling to watch, as the two rivals were exceedingly competitive against each other.

In the beginning, Ridge maintained a score of 4 while Parkview had 2. As Parkview got closer to Ridge's score, the table had finally turned-- with Parkview's score of 12 and Ridge's score of 7. With loud screams and cheers from the Lion's student section, Peachtree Ridge began to catch up to the rival's score with 13 points. It was not until the mid- end of the game where Parkview finally saved their best for last and scored consecutively while the Lions scored none.

Ultimately, Parkview managed to defeat the Lions with an overwhelming score of 50 - 13. Even though the Lions took the loss, the players and audience called it a proud first game of the season. The Lions still showed their excellence in team spirit and confidence for the future. In reflection of the loss at this competitive game against Parkview, the Lions are bound to take a win at the next play.

