How to Better Ourselves after Charlottesville

In todays society, the extremist political ideology of the media consists of constant racism, gender inequality, Islamophobia, and homophobia. We like to believe that...

In todays society, the extremist political ideology of the media consists of constant racism, gender inequality, Islamophobia, and homophobia. We like to believe that we live in a society void of racism. Instead, we have made the topic so taboo that it adapts and is embedded in the very fabric of society. For instance, with the current events of Charlottesville, the popular newsrooms are not going to see if the backing of these are racially motivated or not because everyone is afraid of addressing the motivation for what happened in Charlottesville.

If we do not talk about it, how can we expect to live in a society that is understanding of the unique experiences of humankind? How can America discriminate and oppress against individuals based on their beliefs and physical appearance, yet still consider themselves the "Free World"? It is really difficult for those in the majority to understand what it is like to be in the minority and I understand that, but empathy is key in these situations.

Take a stand and go look beyond a person's skin tone and the stereotypes associated with them. Everyone is unique and different in his or her own way despite what they look like. Please just think about this in a way where you can gain knowledge instead of feeling attacked.

Facebook Comments