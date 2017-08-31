MORE
How to Better Ourselves after Charlottesville How to Better Ourselves after Charlottesville

How to Better Ourselves after Charlottesville

Zarah Punjwani, Gwinnett Magazine Intern
Last modified: August 31, 2017
In todays society, the extremist political ideology of the media consists of constant racism, gender inequality, Islamophobia, and homophobia. We like to believe that... How to Better Ourselves after Charlottesville

In todays society, the extremist political ideology of the media consists of constant racism, gender inequality, Islamophobia, and homophobia. We like to believe that we live in a society void of racism. Instead, we have made the topic so taboo that it adapts and is embedded in the very fabric of society. For instance, with the current events of Charlottesville, the popular newsrooms are not going to see if the backing of these are racially motivated or not because everyone is afraid of addressing the motivation for what happened in Charlottesville.

If we do not talk about it, how can we expect to live in a society that is understanding of the unique experiences of humankind? How can America discriminate and oppress against individuals based on their beliefs and physical appearance, yet still consider themselves the "Free World"? It is really difficult for those in the majority to understand what it is like to be in the minority and I understand that, but empathy is key in these situations.

Take a stand and go look beyond a person's skin tone and the stereotypes associated with them. Everyone is unique and different in his or her own way despite what they look like. Please just think about this in a way where you can gain knowledge instead of feeling attacked.

 

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

South Gwinnett Comets Take on the Central Gwinnett Knights

What's Right

Welcoming New Lions

Friday Night Halftime: Behind the Scenes

About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
Recent Comments
South Gwinnett Comets Take on the Central Gwinnett Knights

South Gwinnett Comets Take on the Central Gwinnett Knights

Uncategorized Aug 31, 2017 0

What's Right

What's Right

Uncategorized Aug 31, 2017 0

Welcoming New Lions

Welcoming New Lions

Uncategorized Aug 31, 2017 0

Friday Night Halftime: Behind the Scenes

Friday Night Halftime: Behind the Scenes

Uncategorized Aug 31, 2017 0

How to Better Ourselves after Charlottesville

How to Better Ourselves after Charlottesville

Uncategorized Aug 31, 2017 0

Who Will be Miss Peachtree Ridge?

Who Will be Miss Peachtree Ridge?

Uncategorized Aug 31, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Near me
40