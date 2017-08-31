MORE
What's Right What's Right

What's Right

Alba Villarreal, Gwinnett Magazine Intern
Last modified: August 31, 2017
"Unite the Right." That was the name of the rally where white supremacists met up to protest the removal of a statue that commemorates... What's Right

"Unite the Right."

That was the name of the rally where white supremacists met up to protest the removal of a statue that commemorates this country's dark past. They lit up their torches, chanting "white lives matter!" and marched onto the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia.

They were united.

Counter protesters arrived to rally against the hate group and dissented their demands to keep the racist memorabilia. They joined other anti-racist groups, chanting "no hate, no fear, white supremacy is not welcome here," and confronted the white supremacists on the streets.

They clashed, resulting in extreme violence and bloodshed, but they were united; united against each other, but still, united.

History tells us about a war where one side won, and the other was forced into uniting with their opposition. It's my opinion that this forced unity and suppression of hateful thoughts accumulated into the alt-right movement we are witnessing.

History also tells us about conflicts that have been resolved through compromise. When people compromise, they are united. This strong group identity should lead to peace, but that's not always how it goes. The strong group identity can create close-mindedness and ignorance that fuel hatred. And we cannot unite or comply to the oppressive actions of those who seek to destroy others. The only thing we can do is prevent situations like this from happening in the future. How successful we are right now in encouraging important ideals will be seen in how the future of this country unfolds.

So instead of encouraging unity, we should encourage what's right.

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Love Gwinnett: Words Matter

South Gwinnett Comets Take on the Central Gwinnett Knights

Welcoming New Lions

Friday Night Halftime: Behind the Scenes

About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
Recent Comments
Love Gwinnett: Words Matter

Love Gwinnett: Words Matter

Uncategorized Sep 1, 2017 0

South Gwinnett Comets Take on the Central Gwinnett Knights

South Gwinnett Comets Take on the Central Gwinnett Knights

Uncategorized Aug 31, 2017 0

What's Right

What's Right

Uncategorized Aug 31, 2017 0

Welcoming New Lions

Welcoming New Lions

Uncategorized Aug 31, 2017 0

Friday Night Halftime: Behind the Scenes

Friday Night Halftime: Behind the Scenes

Uncategorized Aug 31, 2017 0

How to Better Ourselves after Charlottesville

How to Better Ourselves after Charlottesville

Uncategorized Aug 31, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Near me
40