MORE
Titan Nation: Middle Edition Titan Nation: Middle Edition

Titan Nation: Middle Edition

Angel Butler, Gwinnett Magazine Intern
Last modified: November 1, 2017
Go Titans! Inspirational posters, beaming smiles, splashes of bright colors, and halls decked out in signature neon & navy -- this was what the... Titan Nation: Middle Edition

Go Titans! Inspirational posters, beaming smiles, splashes of bright colors, and halls decked out in signature neon & navy -- this was what the sight that greeted me as I stepped into the doors of Richards Middle School.

Immediately, I was introduced to the delightful Ms. Felisha Strong, who is an assistant principal. Ms. Strong began as an English teacher for about eight years at Richards before making the transition to assistant principal.

Entering her second year as an administrator, Ms. Strong has one personal mission: To motivate. Being an administrator, she hopes to reach more students and explore a wider vision. Ms. Strong's one hope for all students is that they can see all the potential, promise, and character he/she has like the way she views them. She also wants students to know that mistakes shape who we are and mistakes are learning opportunities.

In an effort to connect more with the students, every Wednesday morning Ms. Strong shows a motivational video. Students like it and will stop her in the hall to talk about the videos occasionally.

Being an administrator feels great to her because she knows she is a part of helping to shape a student into their best possible self. When asked why she chose to be an educator in a middle school, Ms. Strong exclaimed, "Middle school is the best. It's the place where students figure out who they are or want to be!"

More specifically, when asked about Richards' culture, Ms. Strong had one word to sum it up -- family. The Richards environment has a culture that promotes family and acceptance. There is no other place Ms. Strong would rather be than Richards Middle School. However, the vision does not stop at Richards for Ms. Strong. One day, she aspires to become an educational consultant. For now, you find Ms. Strong roaming the halls of Richards Middle with a walkie-talkie and a smile, letting students know "it always seems impossible until it's done."

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Kevin Blankenship: The People's Teacher

Why We Are GSMST

The Legacy of North Gwinnett High School

North Gwinnett's Mrs. Saldarria, A Hardworking History Teacher

About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
Recent Comments
Titan Nation: Middle Edition

Titan Nation: Middle Edition

Education Nov 1, 2017 0

Kevin Blankenship: The People's Teacher

Kevin Blankenship: The People's Teacher

Education Nov 1, 2017 0

Why We Are GSMST

Why We Are GSMST

Education Nov 1, 2017 0

The Legacy of North Gwinnett High School

The Legacy of North Gwinnett High School

Education Nov 1, 2017 0

North Gwinnett's Mrs. Saldarria, A Hardworking History Teacher

North Gwinnett's Mrs. Saldarria, A Hardworking History Teacher

Education Nov 1, 2017 0

'Meant to Be' for North Gwinnett Choral Director

'Meant to Be' for North Gwinnett Choral Director

Education Nov 1, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Near me
40