Drug Take Back Event Yields 243 Pounds of Unwanted Prescription Drugs

Saturday's Drug Take Back event yielded 243 pounds of unwanted or expired prescription medication keeping them out of the hands of children and addicts.

The event continues to be heavily supported by the community. At the spring event there were 300 pounds of unwanted drugs collected from residents and discarded safely, bringing the yearly total to 543 pounds.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency sponsors the event twice a year and the Snellville Police Department partnership with PCOM School of Pharmacy at Georgia Campus - Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine allows police to also to foster relationships with future pharmacists that will work in the community and educate citizens in the proper disposal of prescription medication.

"With the opioid epidemic plaguing the country these events are an important effort to reduce the potential for abuse of prescription medication," said event organizer Lt. Andre Sullivan. "I would like to thank the SPD reserve unit, DEA, PCOM Pharmacy School and most importantly the community for their continued support."

The next event will be held next spring.

