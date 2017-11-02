Gwinnett County Parks & Recreation and the City of Lilburn are teaming up to present "Hike with your Hound"! Walkers can start their hike...

Gwinnett County Parks & Recreation and the City of Lilburn are teaming up to present "Hike with your Hound"! Walkers can start their hike at either the Camp Creek Greenway parking lot near Lilburn City Park or at Lions Club Park and travel along Camp Creek Greenway Trail. Event includes hike, vendors, activities and more! Food will be available for purchase.

Complete the 3.2 mile hike with your hound, getting your card stamped at each location, and receive a special gift!

This event is FREE to attend, but pre-registration is requested. Click here to register online. Registrations will also be accepted on site.

Interested in being a vendor at this event? Visit www.gwinnettparks.com for more information.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How do I participate in the walk?

Walkers can check in at either Lions Club Park (5500 Rockbridge Cir NW, Lilburn) or the Camp Creek Greenway parking lot across from Lilburn City Park (76 Main Street, Lilburn). It's free to participate in the walk. The distance from Lions Club Park to the Camp Creek Greenway parking lot is 1.6 miles. Total round trip is 3.2 miles.

Where can I park?

Parking is available at Lions Club Park (5500 Rockbridge Cir NW, Lilburn) and at the Calvin Fitchett Municipal Complex (76 Main Street, Lilburn)

What vendors are scheduled to be at the event?

Shampoochies (dog grooming shop items)

Old Peachtree Animal Clinic

Atlanta Animal Rescue Friends (pet supplies and pet adoption information)

Camp Bow Wow (dog day care, boarding, training and grooming info)

D. Austin (dog pillows)

King Of Pops (popsicles)

Where will the activities be located?

Lions Club Park - registration and games

Camp Creek Greenway parking lot - registration, vendors and DJ

What number can I call if I still have questions?

678-277-0860

