Holiday Volunteer Opportunities at North Gwinnett Co-Op
It's the giving time of year again, and North Gwinnett Co-Op has a few great ideas for how you can help your community this holiday season.
2017 HOLIDAY MEAL BOX PROGRAM
For the 2016 holiday season, the North Gwinnett Co-Op distributed over 1,500 holiday meals to our community. Pre-approved families of the North Gwinnett Co-Op are offered a holiday meal box at Thanksgiving and at Christmas. This year the North Gwinnett Co-Op plans on distributing over 1,700 meal boxes to the community for the Holidays.
To donate a Holiday Meal Box a donor may:
- Donate the items needed for the meal box (listed at http://www.northgwinnettcoop.org/how-you-can-help.html) and Co-Op volunteers will the assemble box.
- Make a donation of $50 to sponsor a holiday meal box for a family. Sponsor a meal box here: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/Organization/northgwinnettcoop/campaign/MealBox/Donation/
- Pick up empty meal box from Co-Op, pack box with required items and return packed box to Co-Op.
When donating a meal box, please:
- Leave box unsealed.
- Complete a meal box label. Each meal box will have a donation label. The label lets the recipient of the meal box know who donated their meal box. Donors can write their name, company, etc. on the label.
- Do not pack gift card in box - turn gift cards in when donating the meal box.
- If you can't drop off meal box during operating hours, please schedule a drop off time with Kim.
- Thanksgiving Meal Boxes Due by Friday, Nov. 17th
- Christmas Meal Boxes Due by Friday, Dec. 15th
SPONSOR A CHILD OR SENIOR FOR CHRISTMAS
Child Sponsorships:
Sponsors will receive the child's name and identification number, their sizes, favorite color and a few ideas for clothing needs and toys. We ask that sponsors provide a minimum of five items for the child they are sponsoring.
- A winter coat (if needed)
- Set of pajamas
- One outfit for school or church
- One pair of shoes
- A toy, not to exceed $30.00 (The North Gwinnett Co-Op is partnering with a few other agencies that will be providing other toys for the children as well.)
Senior Sponsorships (clients over the age of 60):
Sponsors will receive the senior's name and identification number, their sizes, favorite color and a few ideas for gifts. Please note that our seniors don't generally ask for a lot, so there may only be a few items on the list. We ask sponsors to provide a minimum of three items for the senior they are sponsoring:
- A winter coat (if needed)
- Robe and/or pajamas
- Clothing or household Need
- One pair of shoes (if needed)
- Needed personal care items
Gifts:
- Should be delivered to the Co-Op by Friday, December 15, 2017.
- Gifts should be wrapped & labeled with the child/senior's name and ID # on EACH item.
- You may put gift receipts in an envelope with the child/senior's ID# on the outside of the envelope. Kim will give the envelope to parents if needed/requested.
- No used items.
- Client confidentiality is a must. Sponsors will not be able to meet the family/individual they are sponsoring.