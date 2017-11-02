Holiday Volunteer Opportunities at North Gwinnett Co-Op

It's the giving time of year again, and North Gwinnett Co-Op has a few great ideas for how you can help your community this...

2017 HOLIDAY MEAL BOX PROGRAM

For the 2016 holiday season, the North Gwinnett Co-Op distributed over 1,500 holiday meals to our community. Pre-approved families of the North Gwinnett Co-Op are offered a holiday meal box at Thanksgiving and at Christmas. This year the North Gwinnett Co-Op plans on distributing over 1,700 meal boxes to the community for the Holidays.

To donate a Holiday Meal Box a donor may:

Donate the items needed for the meal box (listed at http://www.northgwinnettcoop.org/how-you-can-help.html) and Co-Op volunteers will the assemble box. Make a donation of $50 to sponsor a holiday meal box for a family. Sponsor a meal box here: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/Organization/northgwinnettcoop/campaign/MealBox/Donation/ Pick up empty meal box from Co-Op, pack box with required items and return packed box to Co-Op.

When donating a meal box, please:

Leave box unsealed.

Complete a meal box label. Each meal box will have a donation label. The label lets the recipient of the meal box know who donated their meal box. Donors can write their name, company, etc. on the label.

Do not pack gift card in box - turn gift cards in when donating the meal box.

If you can't drop off meal box during operating hours, please schedule a drop off time with Kim.

Thanksgiving Meal Boxes Due by Friday, Nov. 17th

Christmas Meal Boxes Due by Friday, Dec. 15th

SPONSOR A CHILD OR SENIOR FOR CHRISTMAS

Child Sponsorships:

Sponsors will receive the child's name and identification number, their sizes, favorite color and a few ideas for clothing needs and toys. We ask that sponsors provide a minimum of five items for the child they are sponsoring.

A winter coat (if needed)

Set of pajamas

One outfit for school or church

One pair of shoes

A toy, not to exceed $30.00 (The North Gwinnett Co-Op is partnering with a few other agencies that will be providing other toys for the children as well.)

Senior Sponsorships (clients over the age of 60):

Sponsors will receive the senior's name and identification number, their sizes, favorite color and a few ideas for gifts. Please note that our seniors don't generally ask for a lot, so there may only be a few items on the list. We ask sponsors to provide a minimum of three items for the senior they are sponsoring:

A winter coat (if needed)

Robe and/or pajamas

Clothing or household Need

One pair of shoes (if needed)

Needed personal care items

Gifts:

Should be delivered to the Co-Op by Friday, December 15, 2017.

Gifts should be wrapped & labeled with the child/senior's name and ID # on EACH item.

You may put gift receipts in an envelope with the child/senior's ID# on the outside of the envelope. Kim will give the envelope to parents if needed/requested.

No used items.

Client confidentiality is a must. Sponsors will not be able to meet the family/individual they are sponsoring.

