Our Future Is In The Dawg House

The Dawg House is serious about educating marketing students. And about North Gwinnett High School-branded apparel. And about balloons. And cookies.

Okay, time out. Let's start with the Xs and Os. The Dawg House is the school store at North Gwinnett High School. It's run by marketing students at NGHS and they do, in fact, sell spirit wear, balloons, and treats.

But whatever you're picturing, The Dawg House is probably way cooler.

The Dawg House placed first in Retail Operations for School-based Enterprises at the 2017 DECA International Career Development Conference in California earlier this year. More than 10,000 students compete in DECA events, so that's quite an accomplishment.

When you look around the Dawg House, you can see how this happened. The store is loaded with a huge selection from top vendors like Nike, Under Armour, Tervis, Pacific Headwear, Retro Brands, Burton + Burton, and more.

And we're not kidding about the balloons. You can have things delivered to your NGHS student during the school day... cookies, stuffed animals, a candy box, or a balloon in any of dozens of designs... including, unsurprisingly, a bulldog.

And it's not just about learning and being well-dressed. It's about community.

"North Gwinnett cluster schools are the heart of our community!" says Dr. Jacqueline Huffman, Marketing Coordinator, DECA Advisor, and Technical Education Department Chair. "All students from kindergarten to twelfth grade are Bulldogs and grow up with pride in their schools and community! The local youth sports programs - football, baseball, basketball, and more - are also North Gwinnett Bulldogs. Bulldog pride runs deep and the Dawg House is proud to help every school and organization show their North Gwinnett spirit!"

Dr. Huffman has more pride than she has titles, which is saying something.

And it looks like she has something to be proud of.

