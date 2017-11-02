Remember That Super-Cool Event Idea You Had?

The City of Suwanee is currently accepting event applications for community events to be hosted at City of Suwanee parks during 2018. The deadline...

The City of Suwanee is currently accepting event applications for community events to

be hosted at City of Suwanee parks during 2018. The deadline for applications is November 30. Once the City's event schedule is approved after the first of the year, no additional events may be added.

Each year, the City of Suwanee hosts - primarily at Town Center Park - more than 40 city and privately planned events, including concerts, festivals, races, food truck events, and more.

"Events are an important part of community-building in Suwanee," said Events & Outreach Manager Amy Doherty. "Each year, we love partnering with community organizations to bring great music, fun events, and unique engagement opportunities to our residents and others."

Applications and guidelines are available on the What's New/Events page at suwanee.com. Applications are due no later than November 30, 2017; submission does not constitute event approval.

