You're Invited: Hudgens pARTy

Join us for the pARTy of the season and opening reception of our blockbuster exhibition, The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: Selections from the Collection of Samella Lewis, comprised of 38 works by Elizabeth Catlett, her husband, Francisco Mora, and artist-historian, Samella Lewis, Ph.D. The installation celebrates seven decades of Catletts career as a sculptor and printmaker; it is also one of the first major exhibitions of her work in the Southeast since Ms. Catletts passing in 2012. The exhibition was organized by the August Wilson Center for African American Culture and Landau Traveling Exhibitions.

Join us for this night of art, fun, food, and music! Plus, every guest will receive an artistic take away crafted by a local artist.

Attire: Creative Cocktail

Date and Time:

Sat, November 4, 2017

7:00 PM 10:00 PM EDT

Location:

Hudgens Center for Art & Learning

6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Building 300

Duluth, GA 30097

