MORE
Senior Capstone Program Provides Hands-On Experience Senior Capstone Program Provides Hands-On Experience

Senior Capstone Program Provides Hands-On Experience

Alif Rahman, Gwinnett Magazine Intern
Last modified: November 7, 2017
GSMST is an amazing school that has many wonderful programs. One of their most immersive, rewarding programs is the Senior Capstone Experience or SCE.... Senior Capstone Program Provides Hands-On Experience

GSMST is an amazing school that has many wonderful programs. One of their most immersive, rewarding programs is the Senior Capstone Experience or SCE. The Senior Capstone Experience is a graduation requirement that all Seniors undergo.

To get a better understanding of just how immersive the SCE program is, I asked the coordinator of the program, Dr. Kerri Napoleon, and a student currently in the program, Caleb Radcliff, two questions.

What is the most rewarding quality of SCE from your point of view?

Dr. Napoleon: Dr. Napoleon believes that the internship program is an outlet that provides GSMST seniors the opportunity to explore their interests and to decide whether or not they really enjoy those interests through in immersive hands-on internship experience.

Caleb: Caleb believes that the most rewarding quality of the SCE program is fact that you know that you are doing something that contributes to society

How long has the SCE program been a part of the curriculum of the school and what distinguishes the SCE program at GSMST from other internship programs from around the country?

Dr. Napoleon: "I think what distinguishes the SCE program from other internship programs around the country is that it is more than just an internship program. The internships that students complete are just one component (essentially 1/3) of SCE. The other parts are the completion of the SCE class (and coursework) and the final submission and defense through a presentation."

Caleb: Caleb believes that what distinguishes the internship program is the fact that students have the freedom to choose what they want to do while incorporating it into their busy everyday schedules.

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Senora MacLean's Classroom: Where Culture and Technology Combine

Rhonda Rackley: Creating One Environmentalist One Class at a Time

Amazing Teachers Inspired Berkmar Middle School's Mrs. Desrosiers

Local Foundation to Provide Gwinnett Students With Fully Funded College Savings Accounts

About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
Recent Comments
Senior Capstone Program Provides Hands-On Experience

Senior Capstone Program Provides Hands-On Experience

Education Nov 7, 2017 0

Senora MacLean's Classroom: Where Culture and Technology Combine

Senora MacLean's Classroom: Where Culture and Technology Combine

Education Nov 7, 2017 0

Rhonda Rackley: Creating One Environmentalist One Class at a Time

Rhonda Rackley: Creating One Environmentalist One Class at a Time

Education Nov 7, 2017 0

Amazing Teachers Inspired Berkmar Middle School's Mrs. Desrosiers

Amazing Teachers Inspired Berkmar Middle School's Mrs. Desrosiers

Education Nov 7, 2017 0

Hike With Your Hound

Hike With Your Hound

Eweekly Nov 2, 2017 0

You're Invited: Hudgens pARTy

You're Invited: Hudgens pARTy

Arts Nov 2, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Near me
40