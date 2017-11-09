As you push in the doors of the Creekland Middle School Media Center, you will immediately view the gorgeous waterfall, earth-toned paint, and crinkly,...

As you push in the doors of the Creekland Middle School Media Center, you will immediately view the gorgeous waterfall, earth-toned paint, and crinkly, plastic-covered books that line the walls. Everywhere you look, there is a new and more glorious sight to behold. However, not many would notice the fun and helpful media specialists that pop up to assist with any issues, as well as lead technology discussions with classes that come in and out throughout the day. One media specialist in particular, Mrs. Carrie Card, deals out book recommendations to all, and her wacky personality brightens the entire room.

When asked why she wanted to become a media specialist in the first place, Mrs. Card answered with a simple, yet honest, "I love books." She went on to reveal that she had been teaching in the classroom for 19 years, and she wanted a change. "I started off as a Language Arts teacher. I taught 3rd grade, 4th grade, 5th grade, 8th grade, and eventually 7th. So, Language Arts wasn't always my focus, but literacy is everywhere."

"I've always been someone who liked change. If you do the same thing over and over again, you become stagnant. To be a good teacher, you have to love your job." Mrs. Card divulged that she had started to become static in her life as an 8th grade Social Studies teacher, which is when she decided to switch to a 7th grade teacher, and eventually a Media Specialist. Carrie Card started off teaching in Syracuse, New York, a busy college town in northwestern New York. She moved down to Gwinnett County, somewhere she considers extremely supportive and her home. "Gwinnett is a great system to work for. You get a lot of support, whether it's through instructional service centers or the principal, you always have someone looking out for you." She explained to me that, as a media specialist, she was considered support staff, something she loves to be since she can do a little bit of everything.

As a final question, I asked about her experience with the students, Mrs. Card gladly responded, "I get to see the best of the kids. They come in because they want to read, or they want to talk about books. I get the kid that's excited about something." When I interviewed a former student of Mrs. Card's from when she taught 7th grade, high school junior Marina Bakkos thought for a moment and answered, "She was an easy teacher to talk to, and she was very open to helping if you didn't get something the first time." It is clear to take away that overall, Mrs. Carrie Card was an unforgettable teacher, as well as a media specialist who provides support to those students who love to read, and the teachers who once supported her.

