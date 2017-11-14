Guide to Gwinnett: Animal Hospitals
"We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals."
-Immanuel Kant
They may be called pets, but we all know they are really family. Best friends. Companions. Loyal sidekicks. And the (only) ones who are always glad to see us. So, providing them the best care is our priority.
The University of Georgia Veterinary Teaching Hospital
706-542-3221
vet.uga.edu/hospital
The Best Care for Your Best Friend
Veterinary and pet care for those with four legs, two legs and even no legs.
Americans are known for our devotion to our pets. When it comes to these precious family members, we'd move heaven and earth to provide the best of everything. Fortunately for Gwinnett residents, the best of everything for pets is readily and easily available to us.
In fact, we have easy access to a rare resource for emergency and specialized veterinary care. The University of Georgia Veterinary Teaching Hospital (VTH) in Athens provides 24-hour emergency services and advanced animal healthcare, while training the next generation of veterinarians.
With a new, technologically advanced care facility, the team at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital handles more than 27,000 animal visits a year and supports one of the nation's most highly regarded veterinary colleges by providing experiential learning opportunities for students and continuing education opportunities for practicing veterinarians.
"We are one of the most comprehensive animal care facilities in the Southeast," says Dr. Gary Baxter, associate dean for clinical services, UGA College of Veterinary Medicine. "The combination of state-of-the art hospital and diagnostic imaging capabilities, our specialized teaching faculty, and the commitment of our veterinary students, residents and interns, provide an extraordinary level of care for animals in need."
Open 24/7 for urgent needs and emergencies, the VTH provides more than 20 different specialty services for dogs and cats; equine, cattle and farm animals; exotics and even wildlife. Services include neurology, dermatology, interventional radiology, advanced radiation therapy, behavioral medicine and more. The hospital also has a small animal rehabilitation service and has expanded its orthopedic surgical offerings. Additionally, the VTH offers advanced equine care, including ophthalmology services.
"We take a multi-specialty approach to patient care, so animals are generally seen by a team of professionals and receive highly personalized care," says Dr. Baxter. "We take great pride in the way we care for patients and their families, and in knowing that we are preparing these new veterinarians to continue that tradition of excellence."
Visit vet.uga.edu/hospital for more information on specialty services and emergency care.
Animal Hospitals
Animal Medical Center Of Lawrenceville
770-963-7363
Duluth Animal Hospital
770-476-3317
Hamilton Mill Animal Hospital
770-932-1616
Russell Ridge Animal Hospital
678-407-0700
Tiger Tails Animal Hospital LLC
Abbott Animal Hospital
770-921-2121
Brookwood Animal Hospital
770-979-0089
Gwinnett Animal Hospital
770-972-0447
Lawrenceville-Suwanee Animal Hospital
770-963-0184
Snellville Animal Hospital
770-972-3838
Sugar Creek Animal Hospital
770-497-8281
The University Of Georgia
Veterinary Teaching Hospital
706-542-3221
Veterinarian Practices
Apalachee River Animal Hospital
678-376-0503
Beaver Crossing Animal Hospital
770-921-4981
Grayson Veterinary Hospital
770-339-9923
Sugar Hill Animal Hospital
770-271-7777
Crossroads Animal Clinic Inc.
770-614-4000
Spalding Animal Hospital And Pet Tree Corners, Pet Daycare, Hotel And Spa
770-558-4347