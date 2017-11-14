Guide to Gwinnett: Beauty & Spa

"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes-including you." -Anne Lamott Sometimes you just need to spoil yourself. Take...

"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes-including you."

-Anne Lamott

Sometimes you just need to spoil yourself. Take a deep breath. Take a step back. Take a moment. In our hyper-busy, multi-tasking world, the very thought of slowing down is shocking. But here's another truth to ponder - calm is a super power. Find yours.

sponsored by

Natural Body Spa & Shop

770-985-1234

naturalbody.com/spas-in-snellville

Refresh, Recharge and Refuel

Find your happy place in one of Gwinnett's soothing spas or salons.

Don't we all dream about the perfect spa or salon experience? Whether it's an incredible massage, a soothing pedicure or the perfect "cut and color," it's an experience that can change our outlook and attitude.

For almost 30 years now, Natural Body Spa and Shop has been the leader in the eco-friendly and therapeutic wellness spa world. "We're dedicated to creating new and exciting ways to promote natural beauty and wellness, and we pride ourselves on the thoughtfulness, integrity and kindness with which we welcome and treat all of our guests," says Cici Coffee, owner of the Natural Body Spa at the Shoppes of Webb Gin, a Gold LEED Certified spa.

Natural Body offers a full suite of spa services including massage, mani-pedi, hot stone treatments, facials, hair removal, and more. In addition to a la carte services, they also offer luxurious spa packages to accommodate any relaxation need.

"We believe beauty is a process, not a procedure," says Coffee.

One of the founders of the Green Spa Network, Natural Body stays true to that commitment with a wide selection of natural, non-animal tested skincare, body care and hair care products, including brands like Aveda and Bumble and Bumble. The Eminence Organic Skincare line, a client favorite, provides the results of harsher, chemical treatments, yet is a gentle, all-natural formulation.

One of the spa's most recommended services is its signature mani-pedi. Connected to Natural Body Webb Gin is the company's newer concept, 10TEN, an enhanced nail bar where clients choose from three distinctive pedicure and manicure menus which include relaxation in 10TEN's Zen-like soaking sanctuary. The nail bar also offers an a la carte menu where guests may drop in for a quick polish change or a "glow" which includes hand and feet exfoliation, hydration, and massage.

Natural Body Spa stays connected to the community through a variety of activities. Spa Director Rhonda Perry, who has more than 15 years of experience in the beauty and wellness industry, even organized a spa day for Gwinnett County Public School bus drivers to pamper these hard-working professionals.

Visit www.naturalbody.com/spas-in-snellville to learn more and book your appointment.

Barber Shops

Executive Barbers In Suwanee

678-546-2288

Fadeologist

770-338-0006

Gerald's Barber Shop

770-979-5930

Dacula Barber Shop

678-377-0228

Diversity Barber Shop

770-945-8288

Five Star Barbers

678-731-7733

Hair Removal Specialists

Laser Lights Cosmetic Laser Center

770-495-9322

Natural Body - Webb Gin

770-985-1234

Vitality Med Spa

678-394-0061

Sugar Bee Waxing

770-889-8877

Wow Aesthetics

678-689-1699

Massage Therapists

Miracles Of Massage Therapy

770-366-9438

Natural Body - Webb Gin

770-985-1234

Sugar Hill Spine And Wellness

678-482-4400

Suwanee Therapeutic Massage

470-485-0003

B Stressless Massage Therapy

678-948-6577

Blue Fern

770-904-0145

Duluth Neuromuscular Therapy

678-591-8848

Nail Salons

Jazzy Nail Studio

404-919-6245

Polished And Company

770-513-2422

The Nail Society Salon & Spa

770-932-7295

Vitality Med Spa

678-394-0061

Ceilo Nail Spa

678-541-5488

Paris Nails

770-271-2121

Salons

Hi Texture Hair Salon

770-237-0037

Jackie & Co.

770-904-4540

Just B Hair Salon

770-545-8720

Kathy Adam's Salon

770-831-7874

Polished Nail Salon

770-513-2422

Salon Greco The European Day Spa

678-546-5116

Serenity Salon

678-731-7145

Studio Z Salon Suites

770-962-6788

The Artisan Gathering Salon

770-963-6423

Tiger Lily Salon & Boutique

678-765-2880

Air, A Blow-Out Salon

770-932-1555

Anazao Salon

770-978-7376

Bella Fiore Salon

770-277-7738

Bettie Monroe Salon

678-376-0076

Chadwick's Hair Salon

678-756-3955

Details The Salon Professionals

678-765-0029

Fuse Hair Studios

678-546-4911

Karisma Hair Salon

678-924-7660

M4 Hair Studio

404-784-5521

My Hair Factory

770-271-4247

Salon 124 & Genesis Salons

678-735-4789

Skin Care Specialists

About Face Skin Care

770-935-3223

Beauty Defined Skincare

770-945-8144

Tranquil Moments Skin Care

770-530-7938

Unique Face Options, Inc.

678-344-3223

Kim Kelley Llc

404-702-9844

Kimberly Skin Care & Laser Center

470-800-3552

Spa Fiori

770-814-0089

Vitality Med Spa And Plastic Surgery Center

678-394-0061

Spas

Belle Ju Spa

678-769-5772

Natural Body - Webb Gin

770-985-1234

Salon Greco The European Day Spa

678-546-5116

Karma Salon & Spa

770-271-7744

Massage Envy Mall Of Georgia

678-541-6868

Xscape Massage & Spa

678-765-7895

Tanning Salons

Aruba Beach Tan & Spa

770-889-3472

B-Tan Hamilton Mill

770-932-8933

Body Heat Tan Studio

770-554-6618

Soleil Tan

770-614-0788

Sun City Tanning Lilburn

770-279-7498

