Guide to Gwinnett: Beauty & Spa

Last modified: November 14, 2017
"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes-including you."
-Anne Lamott

Sometimes you just need to spoil yourself. Take a deep breath. Take a step back. Take a moment. In our hyper-busy, multi-tasking world, the very thought of slowing down is shocking. But here's another truth to ponder - calm is a super power. Find yours.

Natural Body Spa & Shop
770-985-1234
naturalbody.com/spas-in-snellville

Refresh, Recharge and Refuel

Find your happy place in one of Gwinnett's soothing spas or salons.

Don't we all dream about the perfect spa or salon experience? Whether it's an incredible massage, a soothing pedicure or the perfect "cut and color," it's an experience that can change our outlook and attitude.

For almost 30 years now, Natural Body Spa and Shop has been the leader in the eco-friendly and therapeutic wellness spa world. "We're dedicated to creating new and exciting ways to promote natural beauty and wellness, and we pride ourselves on the thoughtfulness, integrity and kindness with which we welcome and treat all of our guests," says Cici Coffee, owner of the Natural Body Spa at the Shoppes of Webb Gin, a Gold LEED Certified spa.

Natural Body offers a full suite of spa services including massage, mani-pedi, hot stone treatments, facials, hair removal, and more. In addition to a la carte services, they also offer luxurious spa packages to accommodate any relaxation need.

"We believe beauty is a process, not a procedure," says Coffee.

One of the founders of the Green Spa Network, Natural Body stays true to that commitment with a wide selection of natural, non-animal tested skincare, body care and hair care products, including brands like Aveda and Bumble and Bumble. The Eminence Organic Skincare line, a client favorite, provides the results of harsher, chemical treatments, yet is a gentle, all-natural formulation.

One of the spa's most recommended services is its signature mani-pedi. Connected to Natural Body Webb Gin is the company's newer concept, 10TEN, an enhanced nail bar where clients choose from three distinctive pedicure and manicure menus which include relaxation in 10TEN's Zen-like soaking sanctuary. The nail bar also offers an a la carte menu where guests may drop in for a quick polish change or a "glow" which includes hand and feet exfoliation, hydration, and massage.

Natural Body Spa stays connected to the community through a variety of activities. Spa Director Rhonda Perry, who has more than 15 years of experience in the beauty and wellness industry, even organized a spa day for Gwinnett County Public School bus drivers to pamper these hard-working professionals.

Visit www.naturalbody.com/spas-in-snellville to learn more and book your appointment.

Barber Shops

Executive Barbers In Suwanee
678-546-2288

Fadeologist
770-338-0006

Gerald's Barber Shop
770-979-5930

Dacula Barber Shop
678-377-0228

Diversity Barber Shop
770-945-8288

Five Star Barbers
678-731-7733

Hair Removal Specialists

Laser Lights Cosmetic Laser Center
770-495-9322

Natural Body - Webb Gin
770-985-1234

Vitality Med Spa
678-394-0061

Sugar Bee Waxing
770-889-8877

Wow Aesthetics
678-689-1699

Massage Therapists

Miracles Of Massage Therapy
770-366-9438

Natural Body - Webb Gin
770-985-1234

Sugar Hill Spine And Wellness
678-482-4400

Suwanee Therapeutic Massage
470-485-0003

B Stressless Massage Therapy
678-948-6577

Blue Fern
770-904-0145

Duluth Neuromuscular Therapy
678-591-8848

Nail Salons

Jazzy Nail Studio
404-919-6245

Polished And Company
770-513-2422

The Nail Society Salon & Spa
770-932-7295

Vitality Med Spa
678-394-0061

Ceilo Nail Spa
678-541-5488

Paris Nails
770-271-2121

Salons

Hi Texture Hair Salon
770-237-0037

Jackie & Co.
770-904-4540

Just B Hair Salon
770-545-8720

Kathy Adam's Salon
770-831-7874

Polished Nail Salon
770-513-2422

Salon Greco The European Day Spa
678-546-5116

Serenity Salon
678-731-7145

Studio Z Salon Suites
770-962-6788

The Artisan Gathering Salon
770-963-6423

Tiger Lily Salon & Boutique
678-765-2880

Air, A Blow-Out Salon
770-932-1555

Anazao Salon
770-978-7376

Bella Fiore Salon
770-277-7738

Bettie Monroe Salon
678-376-0076

Chadwick's Hair Salon
678-756-3955

Details The Salon Professionals
678-765-0029

Fuse Hair Studios
678-546-4911

Karisma Hair Salon
678-924-7660

M4 Hair Studio
404-784-5521

My Hair Factory
770-271-4247

Salon 124 & Genesis Salons
678-735-4789

Skin Care Specialists

About Face Skin Care
770-935-3223

Beauty Defined Skincare
770-945-8144

Tranquil Moments Skin Care
770-530-7938

Unique Face Options, Inc.
678-344-3223

Kim Kelley Llc
404-702-9844

Kimberly Skin Care & Laser Center
470-800-3552

Spa Fiori
770-814-0089

Vitality Med Spa And Plastic Surgery Center
678-394-0061

Spas

Belle Ju Spa
678-769-5772

Natural Body - Webb Gin
770-985-1234

Salon Greco The European Day Spa
678-546-5116

Karma Salon & Spa
770-271-7744

Massage Envy Mall Of Georgia
678-541-6868

Xscape Massage & Spa
678-765-7895

Tanning Salons

Aruba Beach Tan & Spa
770-889-3472

B-Tan Hamilton Mill
770-932-8933

Body Heat Tan Studio
770-554-6618

Soleil Tan
770-614-0788

Sun City Tanning Lilburn
770-279-7498

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

