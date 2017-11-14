MORE
Last modified: November 14, 2017
"Good food is the foundation of genuine happiness." -Auguste Escoffier A wonderful meal made all the better with just the right company is one... Guide to Gwinnett: Food & Drink

"Good food is the foundation of genuine happiness."
-Auguste Escoffier

A wonderful meal made all the better with just the right company is one of life's distinct pleasures. Trying new dining destinations and searching for your next favorite restaurant is easy with all the options in Gwinnett.

Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub
678-765-9633
daddyosicecream.com

Nourishment for body and soul

Whatever you're craving can be found in Gwinnett.

There's nothing better than a great dining experience. Whether you're an acknowledged foodie looking for the latest hot spot or a busy parent with a need for a family-friendly restaurant, you want great food in the perfect environment for you.

If you're looking for something truly unique, consider one of Gwinnett's newest options - Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub, featuring a new trend - alcohol-infused ice cream.

Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub is the restaurant Daddy O and Lori O'Brien never intended to open. For more than 20 years, the O'Brien's had been focused on their corporate event business, Atlanta Special Events.

Then Daddy O began experimenting - and winning awards -- with homemade ice cream and alcohol-infused recipes. "We had a couple of carts that we took to events and festivals," says Lori. "But after one bite of our ice cream, everyone said the same thing - Where's your
store?"

It took two years to develop the concept, find the right location, create the menu and select just the right flavors, all leading to the January 2017 opening at 5910 Suwanee Dam Road in Sugar Hill.

"This is a place for all ages," says Lori. "We've combined the adult concept of an Irish pub with a family environment, our amazing homemade ice cream and a distinctive menu."

Guests will find all the elements of an Irish pub - stained glass, a wooden bar, whisky barrel table tops and the traditional Irish "snugs" -- booths with church pew seating and high sides for privacy. Plus, there's a St. Patrick's Day Celebration on the 17th of every month.

Menu favorites include homemade soups, like Guinness Irish Stew and New England Clam Chowder, specialty sandwiches, and Lori's homemade Irish soda bread. And then there's the ice cream, including Butter Beer, the 2016 Best Flavor of the Year from the National Ice Cream Retailers, and Chocolate OMG. For those looking for a "little kick with their lick," there's Kentucky Salted Caramel with Maker's Mark and Drunken Oreo.

"We've quickly become a destination," reports Lori. "If you come once, you'll be back."

Visit daddyosicecream.com for hours, menus, catering info and special events. For Franchise opportunities write to Lori@daddyosicecream.com

American Cuisine

Aqua Terra Bistro
770-271-3000

Chases Grille & Wingery
770-449-0229

Marlow's Tavern
770-622-2033

Mccray's Tavern On The Square
770-407-6754

Restaurant 475 At The Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners
770-263-8558

Ten Bistro
770-375-8330

Bagels

Manhattan Ny Deli And Bagel
678-879-0707

My Friend's Place
770-814-2466

Bakeries

Bill Rhodes Bakery
770-979-2253

Blue Rooster Bake Shop And Eatery
770-995-0065

El Caribeno Bakery And Deli
770-885-0819

Special Kneads And Treats
678-237-7147

The Baking Grounds
678-765-6690

Valentino's Bakery
678-878-4772

Bars

37 Main
678-288-2030

Graft Restaurant
770-338-9001

Marlow's Tavern
770-622-2033

Taco Mac
678-730-0941

Vice Bar & Bistro
678-765-8941

Wild Wing Cafe
770-945-9090

Barbecue Joints

Big Daddy Que
770-982-8147

Foggy Bottom Bbq
770-466-8228

Hometown Barbeque
770-963-5383

Smokey Jack's Barbeque
678-691-9913

Tipsy Pig Bbq
770-885-5313

Boutique Bakeries

Crave Pie Studio
678-485-7198

Intimate Eats
404-919-3287

Zell's Cottage Bakery
470-729-2253

Candy Stores

Cracker Barrel
800-333-9566

Godiva
770-831-2555

River Street Sweets
800-793-3876

Chinese Restaurants

Fusion Asian Bistro
770-277-0042

Lavender Asian Bistro
770-982-3887

Orient Garden
770-932-6688

Coffeehouses

Beans & Butter Coffeehouse
470-268-7430

Blue Rooster Bake Shop And Eatery
770-995-0065

Boulder Creek Coffee
678-765-7985

Grayson Coffee House
770-837-3448

Rustic Couch
678-889-5399

Starbucks
770-232-9333

Cupcakes, Cookies, Donuts & Such

Donut Worry Inc.
404-800-5328

Gigi's Cupcakes
678-708-4444

Sarah Donuts
770-409-9020

Smallcakes-Dacula Cupcakery & Creamery
470-282-5917

Splat! Cakes N' Such
470-326-3198

The Rolling Pin Cookie Company
770-364-9734

Delicatessens

Brown Bag Deli And Cafe
678-682-3496

Jimmy Johns
770-495-5933

Dessert Places

Rico's World Kitchen
678-765-7518

Special Kneads And Treats Inc.
678-237-7147

Sugar Hill Bakery & Cafe
678-765-8008

Diners

Corner Stop Cafe
770-962-4112

Diner At Sugar Hill
770-831-0180

Duluth Diner
770-814-0523

Georgia Diner
770-806-9880

Naya's Cafe
678-557-6965

The Peachtree Cafe
678-377-8745

Fresh Produce & Farmer's Markets

Chadwick's Produce
770-277-7377

Fresh Market
678-714-0976

Grayson Farmers Market
770-963-8017

Whole Foods
678-514-2400

Frozen Yogurt Shops

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
678-714-2981

Sweet Frog Yogurt Shop
770-962-4104

Yogli Mogli
770-817-4222

Grocery Stores

Aldi
855-955-2534

Publix
770-614-7700

Souq International Market
678-573-9669

Sprouts Farmers Market
888-577-7688

The Fresh Market
678-714-0976

Whole Foods
678-514-2400

Health Food Stores

GNC
770-497-8500

Nutrition Depot - Duluth
678-417-6093

Vitamin Shoppe
678-957-0101

Ice Cream Parlors

Beren's Frozen Custard
770-736-7762

Bruster's Real Ice Cream
724-774-4250

Kremo Ice Cream
470-375-8185

Italian Restaurants

Biba's Italian Restaurant
770-277-3666

Dominick's
770-614-0019

Luciano's Ristorante Italiano
770-255-1727

Japanese Restaurants

Fumi Habichi And Sushi Bar
770-495-8898

Hanna Sushi
678-541-5669

Mori House
770-831-0810

Ninja Steakhouse At Braselton
770-965-2292

Juice & Smoothie Shops

I Love Juice Bar
678-224-9670

Juices Wild Vitamin & Juice Bar
678-714-7747

Planet Smoothie
678-349-2081

Sage Juice Bar & Cafe
866-328-7243

Smoothie King
770-271-8006

Liquor & Wine Stores

Beverage Superstore
678-714-9962

Dacula Cork And Bottle
770-277-5689

Duluth Fine Wine & Spirit Superstore
678-957-0595

Loganville Package Store
770-559-5884

Mega Package Store
770-932-8909

Sweetwater Package Store
770-476-4480

Meat & Seafood Shops

Corner's Edge Butcher Shoppe
678-691-9009

Patton's Meat Market
770-495-0077

Wilkes Meat Market Of Suwanee
678-546-6093

Mediterranean Restaurants

Athens Kouzzina
678-847-0150

Messinas
770-935-9990

Olive Mediterranean Grill
770-513-9555

Mexican Restaurants

Agavero Cantina
678-924-1970

Bravo Mexican Grill
770-614-3764

Bravos Cantina And Grill
678-546-7670

Cinco Mexican Cantina
770-952-5550

Frida's Mexican Restaurant
770-513-3150

Frontera Mex Mex Grill
770-474-1540

Fuzzy's Taco Shop
678-999-1266

Pizza Joints

Capaldi's New York Pizza Company
678-957-8748

Dogwood Pizza
770-985-5111

Fini's Pizzeria
678-205-3872

Franco's Best
678-407-1155

Fratelli's Pizza New York Style
470-375-4701

Grandmas New York Pizza Llc
678-765-8886

Johnny's Pizza - Grayson
770-962-9181

Paizanos
770-300-0250

Parma Tavern
678-541-0908

Pepperoni's Duluth Alehouse
770-232-0224

Suwanee Pizza Tavern
678-546-0823

Your Pie - Snellville
470-395-9841

Your Pie - Suwanee
470-266-1112

Romantic Restaurants

Aqua Terra Bistro
770-271-3000

Dominick's
770-614-0019

Grace 1720
678-421-1720

Kurt's Bistro
770-623-4128

Sperata
678-765-7911

The Melting Pot
770-623-1290

Seafood Restaurants

Bahama Breeze
770-935-6509

Boudreaux's Cafe Acadiana
770-814-8388

Fisherman's Catch
770-979-2296

Noble Fin
770-599-7979

Oyster Bay Seafood Cafe
770-910-7521

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
770-849-0600

Southern Restaurants

Corner Stop Cafe
770-962-4112

Duluth Rexall Grill
770-623-8569

Home Spun Restaurant
678-765-8930

Papa Jack's Country Kitchen
770-965-7007

Who's Got Soul Southern Cafe
770-995-6544

Specialty Restaurants

Boudreaux's Cafe Acadiana
770-814-8388

Breakers Korean Grill And Barbeque
770-946-1000

Chases Grille & Wingery
770-449-0229

Country Pepper Jamaican
678-765-6070

Gamcho
770-831-3040

Kurt's Bistro
770-623-4128

Loving Hut Vegan
678-421-9191

Rico's World Kitchen
678-765-7518

The Brunch Apothecary
678-731-7338

Sports Bars

Famous Joe's
770-271-5637

Summits Wayside Tavern
770-886-4374

Tannery Row Ale House
678-765-8979

Steakhouses

Bare Bones Steakhouse
470-266-1890

Longhorn Steakhouse
770-338-0646

Sperata
678-765-7911

Ted's Montana Grill
678-546-3631

Sushi Restaurants

Blue Fin Sushi
770-232-5004

Kani House
770-271-5272

Mori House
770-831-0810

Niko Niko Sushi Restaurant
770-614-3442

Sushi Mito
770-734-0398

Thai Restaurants

Danthai Restaurant
770-985-1719

Saigon Cafe
678-889-4988

Samui Island Thai Cuisine
770-807-7684

Thai Diner And Sushi
678-847-5936

Vegetarian & Vegan Cuisine

Loving Hut Vegan Cuisine
678-421-9191

Vegreen Vegetarian Fusion Restaurant
770-495-8828

About Love Gwinnett
