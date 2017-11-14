Guide to Gwinnett: Food & Drink
"Good food is the foundation of genuine happiness."
-Auguste Escoffier
A wonderful meal made all the better with just the right company is one of life's distinct pleasures. Trying new dining destinations and searching for your next favorite restaurant is easy with all the options in Gwinnett.
sponsored by
Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub
678-765-9633
daddyosicecream.com
Nourishment for body and soul
Whatever you're craving can be found in Gwinnett.
There's nothing better than a great dining experience. Whether you're an acknowledged foodie looking for the latest hot spot or a busy parent with a need for a family-friendly restaurant, you want great food in the perfect environment for you.
If you're looking for something truly unique, consider one of Gwinnett's newest options - Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub, featuring a new trend - alcohol-infused ice cream.
Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub is the restaurant Daddy O and Lori O'Brien never intended to open. For more than 20 years, the O'Brien's had been focused on their corporate event business, Atlanta Special Events.
Then Daddy O began experimenting - and winning awards -- with homemade ice cream and alcohol-infused recipes. "We had a couple of carts that we took to events and festivals," says Lori. "But after one bite of our ice cream, everyone said the same thing - Where's your
store?"
It took two years to develop the concept, find the right location, create the menu and select just the right flavors, all leading to the January 2017 opening at 5910 Suwanee Dam Road in Sugar Hill.
"This is a place for all ages," says Lori. "We've combined the adult concept of an Irish pub with a family environment, our amazing homemade ice cream and a distinctive menu."
Guests will find all the elements of an Irish pub - stained glass, a wooden bar, whisky barrel table tops and the traditional Irish "snugs" -- booths with church pew seating and high sides for privacy. Plus, there's a St. Patrick's Day Celebration on the 17th of every month.
Menu favorites include homemade soups, like Guinness Irish Stew and New England Clam Chowder, specialty sandwiches, and Lori's homemade Irish soda bread. And then there's the ice cream, including Butter Beer, the 2016 Best Flavor of the Year from the National Ice Cream Retailers, and Chocolate OMG. For those looking for a "little kick with their lick," there's Kentucky Salted Caramel with Maker's Mark and Drunken Oreo.
"We've quickly become a destination," reports Lori. "If you come once, you'll be back."
Visit daddyosicecream.com for hours, menus, catering info and special events. For Franchise opportunities write to Lori@daddyosicecream.com
American Cuisine
Aqua Terra Bistro
770-271-3000
Chases Grille & Wingery
770-449-0229
Marlow's Tavern
770-622-2033
Mccray's Tavern On The Square
770-407-6754
Restaurant 475 At The Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners
770-263-8558
Ten Bistro
770-375-8330
Bagels
Manhattan Ny Deli And Bagel
678-879-0707
My Friend's Place
770-814-2466
Bakeries
Bill Rhodes Bakery
770-979-2253
Blue Rooster Bake Shop And Eatery
770-995-0065
El Caribeno Bakery And Deli
770-885-0819
Special Kneads And Treats
678-237-7147
The Baking Grounds
678-765-6690
Valentino's Bakery
678-878-4772
Bars
37 Main
678-288-2030
Graft Restaurant
770-338-9001
Marlow's Tavern
770-622-2033
Taco Mac
678-730-0941
Vice Bar & Bistro
678-765-8941
Wild Wing Cafe
770-945-9090
Barbecue Joints
Big Daddy Que
770-982-8147
Foggy Bottom Bbq
770-466-8228
Hometown Barbeque
770-963-5383
Smokey Jack's Barbeque
678-691-9913
Tipsy Pig Bbq
770-885-5313
Boutique Bakeries
Crave Pie Studio
678-485-7198
Intimate Eats
404-919-3287
Zell's Cottage Bakery
470-729-2253
Candy Stores
Cracker Barrel
800-333-9566
Godiva
770-831-2555
River Street Sweets
800-793-3876
Chinese Restaurants
Fusion Asian Bistro
770-277-0042
Lavender Asian Bistro
770-982-3887
Orient Garden
770-932-6688
Coffeehouses
Beans & Butter Coffeehouse
470-268-7430
Blue Rooster Bake Shop And Eatery
770-995-0065
Boulder Creek Coffee
678-765-7985
Grayson Coffee House
770-837-3448
Rustic Couch
678-889-5399
Starbucks
770-232-9333
Cupcakes, Cookies, Donuts & Such
Donut Worry Inc.
404-800-5328
Gigi's Cupcakes
678-708-4444
Sarah Donuts
770-409-9020
Smallcakes-Dacula Cupcakery & Creamery
470-282-5917
Splat! Cakes N' Such
470-326-3198
The Rolling Pin Cookie Company
770-364-9734
Delicatessens
Brown Bag Deli And Cafe
678-682-3496
Jimmy Johns
770-495-5933
Dessert Places
Rico's World Kitchen
678-765-7518
Special Kneads And Treats Inc.
678-237-7147
Sugar Hill Bakery & Cafe
678-765-8008
Diners
Corner Stop Cafe
770-962-4112
Diner At Sugar Hill
770-831-0180
Duluth Diner
770-814-0523
Georgia Diner
770-806-9880
Naya's Cafe
678-557-6965
The Peachtree Cafe
678-377-8745
Fresh Produce & Farmer's Markets
Chadwick's Produce
770-277-7377
Fresh Market
678-714-0976
Grayson Farmers Market
770-963-8017
Whole Foods
678-514-2400
Frozen Yogurt Shops
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
678-714-2981
Sweet Frog Yogurt Shop
770-962-4104
Yogli Mogli
770-817-4222
Grocery Stores
Aldi
855-955-2534
Publix
770-614-7700
Souq International Market
678-573-9669
Sprouts Farmers Market
888-577-7688
The Fresh Market
678-714-0976
Whole Foods
678-514-2400
Health Food Stores
GNC
770-497-8500
Nutrition Depot - Duluth
678-417-6093
Vitamin Shoppe
678-957-0101
Ice Cream Parlors
Beren's Frozen Custard
770-736-7762
Bruster's Real Ice Cream
724-774-4250
Kremo Ice Cream
470-375-8185
Italian Restaurants
Biba's Italian Restaurant
770-277-3666
Dominick's
770-614-0019
Luciano's Ristorante Italiano
770-255-1727
Japanese Restaurants
Fumi Habichi And Sushi Bar
770-495-8898
Hanna Sushi
678-541-5669
Mori House
770-831-0810
Ninja Steakhouse At Braselton
770-965-2292
Juice & Smoothie Shops
I Love Juice Bar
678-224-9670
Juices Wild Vitamin & Juice Bar
678-714-7747
Planet Smoothie
678-349-2081
Sage Juice Bar & Cafe
866-328-7243
Smoothie King
770-271-8006
Liquor & Wine Stores
Beverage Superstore
678-714-9962
Dacula Cork And Bottle
770-277-5689
Duluth Fine Wine & Spirit Superstore
678-957-0595
Loganville Package Store
770-559-5884
Mega Package Store
770-932-8909
Sweetwater Package Store
770-476-4480
Meat & Seafood Shops
Corner's Edge Butcher Shoppe
678-691-9009
Patton's Meat Market
770-495-0077
Wilkes Meat Market Of Suwanee
678-546-6093
Mediterranean Restaurants
Athens Kouzzina
678-847-0150
Messinas
770-935-9990
Olive Mediterranean Grill
770-513-9555
Mexican Restaurants
Agavero Cantina
678-924-1970
Bravo Mexican Grill
770-614-3764
Bravos Cantina And Grill
678-546-7670
Cinco Mexican Cantina
770-952-5550
Frida's Mexican Restaurant
770-513-3150
Frontera Mex Mex Grill
770-474-1540
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
678-999-1266
Pizza Joints
Capaldi's New York Pizza Company
678-957-8748
Dogwood Pizza
770-985-5111
Fini's Pizzeria
678-205-3872
Franco's Best
678-407-1155
Fratelli's Pizza New York Style
470-375-4701
Grandmas New York Pizza Llc
678-765-8886
Johnny's Pizza - Grayson
770-962-9181
Paizanos
770-300-0250
Parma Tavern
678-541-0908
Pepperoni's Duluth Alehouse
770-232-0224
Suwanee Pizza Tavern
678-546-0823
Your Pie - Snellville
470-395-9841
Your Pie - Suwanee
470-266-1112
Romantic Restaurants
Aqua Terra Bistro
770-271-3000
Dominick's
770-614-0019
Grace 1720
678-421-1720
Kurt's Bistro
770-623-4128
Sperata
678-765-7911
The Melting Pot
770-623-1290
Seafood Restaurants
Bahama Breeze
770-935-6509
Boudreaux's Cafe Acadiana
770-814-8388
Fisherman's Catch
770-979-2296
Noble Fin
770-599-7979
Oyster Bay Seafood Cafe
770-910-7521
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
770-849-0600
Southern Restaurants
Corner Stop Cafe
770-962-4112
Duluth Rexall Grill
770-623-8569
Home Spun Restaurant
678-765-8930
Papa Jack's Country Kitchen
770-965-7007
Who's Got Soul Southern Cafe
770-995-6544
Specialty Restaurants
Boudreaux's Cafe Acadiana
770-814-8388
Breakers Korean Grill And Barbeque
770-946-1000
Chases Grille & Wingery
770-449-0229
Country Pepper Jamaican
678-765-6070
Gamcho
770-831-3040
Kurt's Bistro
770-623-4128
Loving Hut Vegan
678-421-9191
Rico's World Kitchen
678-765-7518
The Brunch Apothecary
678-731-7338
Sports Bars
Famous Joe's
770-271-5637
Summits Wayside Tavern
770-886-4374
Tannery Row Ale House
678-765-8979
Steakhouses
Bare Bones Steakhouse
470-266-1890
Longhorn Steakhouse
770-338-0646
Sperata
678-765-7911
Ted's Montana Grill
678-546-3631
Sushi Restaurants
Blue Fin Sushi
770-232-5004
Kani House
770-271-5272
Mori House
770-831-0810
Niko Niko Sushi Restaurant
770-614-3442
Sushi Mito
770-734-0398
Thai Restaurants
Danthai Restaurant
770-985-1719
Saigon Cafe
678-889-4988
Samui Island Thai Cuisine
770-807-7684
Thai Diner And Sushi
678-847-5936
Vegetarian & Vegan Cuisine
Loving Hut Vegan Cuisine
678-421-9191
Vegreen Vegetarian Fusion Restaurant
770-495-8828