Guide to Gwinnett: Food & Drink

"Good food is the foundation of genuine happiness." -Auguste Escoffier A wonderful meal made all the better with just the right company is one...

A wonderful meal made all the better with just the right company is one of life's distinct pleasures. Trying new dining destinations and searching for your next favorite restaurant is easy with all the options in Gwinnett.

Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub

678-765-9633

daddyosicecream.com

Nourishment for body and soul

Whatever you're craving can be found in Gwinnett.

There's nothing better than a great dining experience. Whether you're an acknowledged foodie looking for the latest hot spot or a busy parent with a need for a family-friendly restaurant, you want great food in the perfect environment for you.

If you're looking for something truly unique, consider one of Gwinnett's newest options - Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub, featuring a new trend - alcohol-infused ice cream.

Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub is the restaurant Daddy O and Lori O'Brien never intended to open. For more than 20 years, the O'Brien's had been focused on their corporate event business, Atlanta Special Events.

Then Daddy O began experimenting - and winning awards -- with homemade ice cream and alcohol-infused recipes. "We had a couple of carts that we took to events and festivals," says Lori. "But after one bite of our ice cream, everyone said the same thing - Where's your

store?"

It took two years to develop the concept, find the right location, create the menu and select just the right flavors, all leading to the January 2017 opening at 5910 Suwanee Dam Road in Sugar Hill.

"This is a place for all ages," says Lori. "We've combined the adult concept of an Irish pub with a family environment, our amazing homemade ice cream and a distinctive menu."

Guests will find all the elements of an Irish pub - stained glass, a wooden bar, whisky barrel table tops and the traditional Irish "snugs" -- booths with church pew seating and high sides for privacy. Plus, there's a St. Patrick's Day Celebration on the 17th of every month.

Menu favorites include homemade soups, like Guinness Irish Stew and New England Clam Chowder, specialty sandwiches, and Lori's homemade Irish soda bread. And then there's the ice cream, including Butter Beer, the 2016 Best Flavor of the Year from the National Ice Cream Retailers, and Chocolate OMG. For those looking for a "little kick with their lick," there's Kentucky Salted Caramel with Maker's Mark and Drunken Oreo.

"We've quickly become a destination," reports Lori. "If you come once, you'll be back."

Visit daddyosicecream.com for hours, menus, catering info and special events. For Franchise opportunities write to Lori@daddyosicecream.com

American Cuisine

Aqua Terra Bistro

770-271-3000

Chases Grille & Wingery

770-449-0229

Marlow's Tavern

770-622-2033

Mccray's Tavern On The Square

770-407-6754

Restaurant 475 At The Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners

770-263-8558

Ten Bistro

770-375-8330

Bagels

Manhattan Ny Deli And Bagel

678-879-0707

My Friend's Place

770-814-2466

Bakeries

Bill Rhodes Bakery

770-979-2253

Blue Rooster Bake Shop And Eatery

770-995-0065

El Caribeno Bakery And Deli

770-885-0819

Special Kneads And Treats

678-237-7147

The Baking Grounds

678-765-6690

Valentino's Bakery

678-878-4772

Bars

37 Main

678-288-2030

Graft Restaurant

770-338-9001

Marlow's Tavern

770-622-2033

Taco Mac

678-730-0941

Vice Bar & Bistro

678-765-8941

Wild Wing Cafe

770-945-9090

Barbecue Joints

Big Daddy Que

770-982-8147

Foggy Bottom Bbq

770-466-8228

Hometown Barbeque

770-963-5383

Smokey Jack's Barbeque

678-691-9913

Tipsy Pig Bbq

770-885-5313

Boutique Bakeries

Crave Pie Studio

678-485-7198

Intimate Eats

404-919-3287

Zell's Cottage Bakery

470-729-2253

Candy Stores

Cracker Barrel

800-333-9566

Godiva

770-831-2555

River Street Sweets

800-793-3876

Chinese Restaurants

Fusion Asian Bistro

770-277-0042

Lavender Asian Bistro

770-982-3887

Orient Garden

770-932-6688

Coffeehouses

Beans & Butter Coffeehouse

470-268-7430

Blue Rooster Bake Shop And Eatery

770-995-0065

Boulder Creek Coffee

678-765-7985

Grayson Coffee House

770-837-3448

Rustic Couch

678-889-5399

Starbucks

770-232-9333

Cupcakes, Cookies, Donuts & Such

Donut Worry Inc.

404-800-5328

Gigi's Cupcakes

678-708-4444

Sarah Donuts

770-409-9020

Smallcakes-Dacula Cupcakery & Creamery

470-282-5917

Splat! Cakes N' Such

470-326-3198

The Rolling Pin Cookie Company

770-364-9734

Delicatessens

Brown Bag Deli And Cafe

678-682-3496

Jimmy Johns

770-495-5933

Dessert Places

Rico's World Kitchen

678-765-7518

Special Kneads And Treats Inc.

678-237-7147

Sugar Hill Bakery & Cafe

678-765-8008

Diners

Corner Stop Cafe

770-962-4112

Diner At Sugar Hill

770-831-0180

Duluth Diner

770-814-0523

Georgia Diner

770-806-9880

Naya's Cafe

678-557-6965

The Peachtree Cafe

678-377-8745

Fresh Produce & Farmer's Markets

Chadwick's Produce

770-277-7377

Fresh Market

678-714-0976

Grayson Farmers Market

770-963-8017

Whole Foods

678-514-2400

Frozen Yogurt Shops

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

678-714-2981

Sweet Frog Yogurt Shop

770-962-4104

Yogli Mogli

770-817-4222

Grocery Stores

Aldi

855-955-2534

Publix

770-614-7700

Souq International Market

678-573-9669

Sprouts Farmers Market

888-577-7688

The Fresh Market

678-714-0976

Whole Foods

678-514-2400

Health Food Stores

GNC

770-497-8500

Nutrition Depot - Duluth

678-417-6093

Vitamin Shoppe

678-957-0101

Ice Cream Parlors

Beren's Frozen Custard

770-736-7762

Bruster's Real Ice Cream

724-774-4250

Kremo Ice Cream

470-375-8185

Italian Restaurants

Biba's Italian Restaurant

770-277-3666

Dominick's

770-614-0019

Luciano's Ristorante Italiano

770-255-1727

Japanese Restaurants

Fumi Habichi And Sushi Bar

770-495-8898

Hanna Sushi

678-541-5669

Mori House

770-831-0810

Ninja Steakhouse At Braselton

770-965-2292

Juice & Smoothie Shops

I Love Juice Bar

678-224-9670

Juices Wild Vitamin & Juice Bar

678-714-7747

Planet Smoothie

678-349-2081

Sage Juice Bar & Cafe

866-328-7243

Smoothie King

770-271-8006

Liquor & Wine Stores

Beverage Superstore

678-714-9962

Dacula Cork And Bottle

770-277-5689

Duluth Fine Wine & Spirit Superstore

678-957-0595

Loganville Package Store

770-559-5884

Mega Package Store

770-932-8909

Sweetwater Package Store

770-476-4480

Meat & Seafood Shops

Corner's Edge Butcher Shoppe

678-691-9009

Patton's Meat Market

770-495-0077

Wilkes Meat Market Of Suwanee

678-546-6093

Mediterranean Restaurants

Athens Kouzzina

678-847-0150

Messinas

770-935-9990

Olive Mediterranean Grill

770-513-9555

Mexican Restaurants

Agavero Cantina

678-924-1970

Bravo Mexican Grill

770-614-3764

Bravos Cantina And Grill

678-546-7670

Cinco Mexican Cantina

770-952-5550

Frida's Mexican Restaurant

770-513-3150

Frontera Mex Mex Grill

770-474-1540

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

678-999-1266

Pizza Joints

Capaldi's New York Pizza Company

678-957-8748

Dogwood Pizza

770-985-5111

Fini's Pizzeria

678-205-3872

Franco's Best

678-407-1155

Fratelli's Pizza New York Style

470-375-4701

Grandmas New York Pizza Llc

678-765-8886

Johnny's Pizza - Grayson

770-962-9181

Paizanos

770-300-0250

Parma Tavern

678-541-0908

Pepperoni's Duluth Alehouse

770-232-0224

Suwanee Pizza Tavern

678-546-0823

Your Pie - Snellville

470-395-9841

Your Pie - Suwanee

470-266-1112

Romantic Restaurants

Aqua Terra Bistro

770-271-3000

Dominick's

770-614-0019

Grace 1720

678-421-1720

Kurt's Bistro

770-623-4128

Sperata

678-765-7911

The Melting Pot

770-623-1290

Seafood Restaurants

Bahama Breeze

770-935-6509

Boudreaux's Cafe Acadiana

770-814-8388

Fisherman's Catch

770-979-2296

Noble Fin

770-599-7979

Oyster Bay Seafood Cafe

770-910-7521

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

770-849-0600

Southern Restaurants

Corner Stop Cafe

770-962-4112

Duluth Rexall Grill

770-623-8569

Home Spun Restaurant

678-765-8930

Papa Jack's Country Kitchen

770-965-7007

Who's Got Soul Southern Cafe

770-995-6544

Specialty Restaurants

Boudreaux's Cafe Acadiana

770-814-8388

Breakers Korean Grill And Barbeque

770-946-1000

Chases Grille & Wingery

770-449-0229

Country Pepper Jamaican

678-765-6070

Gamcho

770-831-3040

Kurt's Bistro

770-623-4128

Loving Hut Vegan

678-421-9191

Rico's World Kitchen

678-765-7518

The Brunch Apothecary

678-731-7338

Sports Bars

Famous Joe's

770-271-5637

Summits Wayside Tavern

770-886-4374

Tannery Row Ale House

678-765-8979

Steakhouses

Bare Bones Steakhouse

470-266-1890

Longhorn Steakhouse

770-338-0646

Sperata

678-765-7911

Ted's Montana Grill

678-546-3631

Sushi Restaurants

Blue Fin Sushi

770-232-5004

Kani House

770-271-5272

Mori House

770-831-0810

Niko Niko Sushi Restaurant

770-614-3442

Sushi Mito

770-734-0398

Thai Restaurants

Danthai Restaurant

770-985-1719

Saigon Cafe

678-889-4988

Samui Island Thai Cuisine

770-807-7684

Thai Diner And Sushi

678-847-5936

Vegetarian & Vegan Cuisine

Loving Hut Vegan Cuisine

678-421-9191

Vegreen Vegetarian Fusion Restaurant

770-495-8828

