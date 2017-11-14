Guide to Gwinnett: Hotels & Travel

MORE
In 1492, when Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue, he couldn't have imagined how easily we can now get from points A to Z. Whether you're craving adventure or something more relaxing, Gwinnett has your travel needs covered for business and for pleasure.

With over 100 hotels in the county, there are 11,200 hotel rooms from which you can choose, state-of-the-art meeting facilities, restaurants featuring award-winning cuisine, along with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor attractions.

Two of our most popular travel destinations in Gwinnett are Lake Lanier and Chateau Elan.

Lanier Lake encompasses 692 miles of shoreline within the counties of Hall, Forsyth, Dawson, Gwinnett, and Lumpkin counties. In Gwinnett, the resort at Lanier Islands features 1,500 scenic acres that include a variety of accommodations and amenities including a water park, golf course, horseback riding, zip line canopy tour, private pontoon cruising, and more.

Over the past two years, the Chateau Elan Winery has become the most award-winning winery on the east coast. This 3,500 acre conference and leisure destination has seven restaurants, 63 holes of championship golf, and a European-style spa with 14 overnight guest suites.

When you get a taste of all Gwinnett has to offer, it's a good bet that you'll start planning your next trip.

In this photo: Cate Kitchen and Laura Smith, Norcross Welcome Center

 

Hotels & Resorts

Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners
770-263-8558

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
678-425-0900

Hilton Atlanta Northeast
770-447-4747

Lake Lanier Islands Resort
770-945-8787

Courtyard Atlanta Duluth/Gwinnett Place
770-476-4666

Courtyard By Marriott-Norcross/Peachtree Corners
770-446-3777

Hilton Garden Inn - Sugarloaf
770-495-7600

Sonesta Gwinnett Place
770-923-1775

