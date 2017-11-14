MORE
Guide to Gwinnett: Numbers To Know Guide to Gwinnett: Numbers To Know

Guide to Gwinnett: Numbers To Know

Last modified: November 14, 2017
Arts & Activities Aurora Theatre 678-226-6222 auroratheatre.com Gwinnett Ballet Theatre 770-237-0046 gwinnettballet.org Hudgens Center for the Arts 770-623-6002 thehudgens.org Infinite Energy Center 770-813-7500 infiniteenergycenter.com... Guide to Gwinnett: Numbers To Know

Arts & Activities

Aurora Theatre
678-226-6222
auroratheatre.com

Gwinnett Ballet Theatre
770-237-0046
gwinnettballet.org

Hudgens Center for the Arts
770-623-6002
thehudgens.org

Infinite Energy Center
770-813-7500
infiniteenergycenter.com

Stone Mountain Park
770-498-5690
stonemountainpark.com

Business & Careers

The University of Georgia Small BusinessDevelopment Center
678-985-6820
georgiasbdc.org

Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce
770-232-3000
gwinnettchamber.org

Partnership Gwinnett
770-232-3000
partnershipgwinnett.com

Communtiy Assistance

Battered Women's Shelter - Gwinnett (Partnership Against Domestic Violence)
770-963-9799
padv.org

Department of Family & Children Services
678-518-5500
dfcs.dhs.georgia.gov/gwinnett-county-dfcs-office

Family Promise Gwinnett County
678-376-8950
familypromisegwinnett.org

Georgia's Clean Air Force
800-449-2471
cleanairforce.com

Gwinnett Children's Shelter
678-546-8770
homeofhopegcs.org

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful
770-822-5187
gwinnettcb.org

Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services
770-995-3339
gwinnettcoalition.org

Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity
770-931-8080
habitatgwinnett.org

Gwinnett Helpline
770-995-3339
gwinnetthelpline.org

Gwinnett Humane Society
770-798-7711
gwinnetthumane.com

Gwinnett County Senior Services
770-822-8850
gwinnettcounty.com

Senior Services Helpline
678-377-4150
gwinnettcounty.com

Suicide Prevention Hotline(24 hours)
1-800-273-8255

Education

Buford City Schools
770-945-5035
bufordcityschools.org

Gwinnett County Public Schools
678-301-6000
gwinnett.k12.ga.us

Gwinnett Technical College
770- 962-7580
gwinnetttech.edu

Georgia Gwinnett College
678-407-5000
ggc.edu

University of Georgia, Gwinnett Campus
678-985-6800
gwinnett.uga.edu

Georgia Campus - Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
678-225-7500
pcom.edu/campuses/georgia-campus

Government, Cities & Towns

Gwinnett County Boardof CommissionersCounty Administrator
770-822-7000

County Commissioners
770-822-7324

County Services

Elections andVoter Registration
678-226-7210

Health and Human Services
770-822-8880

Motor Vehicle Registration (Tags)
770-822-8818

Parks & Recreation
770-822-8840

Property Tax Division
770-822-7200

Solid Waste Program
770-822-7141

Tax Commissioner
770-822-7294

Transportation
770-822-5010

Water Resources
678-376-6700

Courts

Administrative Office of the Courts
770-822-8100
Gwinnettcourts.com

County Attorney
770-822-8700

Emergency Personnel

Animal Control
770-339-3200

Corrections
678-407-6000

Police
770-513-5000

Fire & Emergency Services
678-518-4801

Sheriff
770-619-6500

Municipalities

Auburn
770-963-4002
cityofauburn-ga.org

Berkeley Lake
770-368-9484
Berkeley-lake.com

Braselton
706-654-3915
Braselton.net

Buford
770-945-6761
cityofbuford.com

Dacula
770-963-7451
daculaga.gov

Duluth
770-476-3434
duluthga.net

770-963-8017
cityofgrayson.org

Lawrenceville
770-963-2414
lawrencevillega.org

Lilburn
770-921-2210
cityoflilburn.com

Loganville
770-466-1165
Loganville-ga.gov

Norcross
770-448-2122
norcrossga.net

Peachtree Corners
678-691-1200
cityofpeachtreecornersga.gov

Snellville
770-985-3500
Snellville.org

Sugar Hill
770-945-6716
cityofsugarhill.com

Suwanee
770-945-8996
Suwanee.com

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Guide to Gwinnett: Marketplace Flair

Guide to Gwinnett: Hotels & Travel

Guide to Gwinnett: Pets & Animals

Guide to Gwinnett: Animal Hospitals

About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
Recent Comments
Guide to Gwinnett: Numbers To Know

Guide to Gwinnett: Numbers To Know

Guide to Gwinnett Nov 14, 2017 0

Guide to Gwinnett: Marketplace Flair

Guide to Gwinnett: Marketplace Flair

Guide to Gwinnett Nov 14, 2017 0

Guide to Gwinnett: Hotels & Travel

Guide to Gwinnett: Hotels & Travel

Guide to Gwinnett Nov 14, 2017 0

Guide to Gwinnett: Pets & Animals

Guide to Gwinnett: Pets & Animals

Guide to Gwinnett Nov 14, 2017 0

Guide to Gwinnett: Animal Hospitals

Guide to Gwinnett: Animal Hospitals

Guide to Gwinnett Nov 14, 2017 0

Guide to Gwinnett: Sports & Recreation

Guide to Gwinnett: Sports & Recreation

Guide to Gwinnett Nov 14, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Near me
40