Guide to Gwinnett: Numbers To Know
Arts & Activities
Aurora Theatre
678-226-6222
auroratheatre.com
Gwinnett Ballet Theatre
770-237-0046
gwinnettballet.org
Hudgens Center for the Arts
770-623-6002
thehudgens.org
Infinite Energy Center
770-813-7500
infiniteenergycenter.com
Stone Mountain Park
770-498-5690
stonemountainpark.com
Business & Careers
The University of Georgia Small BusinessDevelopment Center
678-985-6820
georgiasbdc.org
Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce
770-232-3000
gwinnettchamber.org
Partnership Gwinnett
770-232-3000
partnershipgwinnett.com
Communtiy Assistance
Battered Women's Shelter - Gwinnett (Partnership Against Domestic Violence)
770-963-9799
padv.org
Department of Family & Children Services
678-518-5500
dfcs.dhs.georgia.gov/gwinnett-county-dfcs-office
Family Promise Gwinnett County
678-376-8950
familypromisegwinnett.org
Georgia's Clean Air Force
800-449-2471
cleanairforce.com
Gwinnett Children's Shelter
678-546-8770
homeofhopegcs.org
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful
770-822-5187
gwinnettcb.org
Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services
770-995-3339
gwinnettcoalition.org
Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity
770-931-8080
habitatgwinnett.org
Gwinnett Helpline
770-995-3339
gwinnetthelpline.org
Gwinnett Humane Society
770-798-7711
gwinnetthumane.com
Gwinnett County Senior Services
770-822-8850
gwinnettcounty.com
Senior Services Helpline
678-377-4150
gwinnettcounty.com
Suicide Prevention Hotline(24 hours)
1-800-273-8255
Education
Buford City Schools
770-945-5035
bufordcityschools.org
Gwinnett County Public Schools
678-301-6000
gwinnett.k12.ga.us
Gwinnett Technical College
770- 962-7580
gwinnetttech.edu
Georgia Gwinnett College
678-407-5000
ggc.edu
University of Georgia, Gwinnett Campus
678-985-6800
gwinnett.uga.edu
Georgia Campus - Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
678-225-7500
pcom.edu/campuses/georgia-campus
Government, Cities & Towns
Gwinnett County Boardof CommissionersCounty Administrator
770-822-7000
County Commissioners
770-822-7324
County Services
Elections andVoter Registration
678-226-7210
Health and Human Services
770-822-8880
Motor Vehicle Registration (Tags)
770-822-8818
Parks & Recreation
770-822-8840
Property Tax Division
770-822-7200
Solid Waste Program
770-822-7141
Tax Commissioner
770-822-7294
Transportation
770-822-5010
Water Resources
678-376-6700
Courts
Administrative Office of the Courts
770-822-8100
Gwinnettcourts.com
County Attorney
770-822-8700
Emergency Personnel
Animal Control
770-339-3200
Corrections
678-407-6000
Police
770-513-5000
Fire & Emergency Services
678-518-4801
Sheriff
770-619-6500
Municipalities
Auburn
770-963-4002
cityofauburn-ga.org
Berkeley Lake
770-368-9484
Berkeley-lake.com
Braselton
706-654-3915
Braselton.net
Buford
770-945-6761
cityofbuford.com
Dacula
770-963-7451
daculaga.gov
Duluth
770-476-3434
duluthga.net
cityofgrayson.org
Lawrenceville
770-963-2414
lawrencevillega.org
Lilburn
770-921-2210
cityoflilburn.com
Loganville
770-466-1165
Loganville-ga.gov
Norcross
770-448-2122
norcrossga.net
Peachtree Corners
678-691-1200
cityofpeachtreecornersga.gov
Snellville
770-985-3500
Snellville.org
Sugar Hill
770-945-6716
cityofsugarhill.com
Suwanee
770-945-8996
Suwanee.com