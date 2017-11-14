Guide to Gwinnett: Pets & Animals

"Animals are such agreeable friends. they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms." -George Eliot There's nothing quite like the companionship of a pet....

"Animals are such agreeable friends. they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms."

-George Eliot

There's nothing quite like the companionship of a pet. Our "best friends" earn the honor with their loyalty and devotion to their us - their humans. Shouldn't we return the favor with quality medical care and lots of TLC?

Everything you need to pamper your pet.

They deserve only the best, from the tip of the nose to the top of the tail.

Pets are people, too. Except that they don't lie and manipulate and try to get their way or finagle the latest, greatest medication out of their doctor. So when your dog has jumped out of a moving car or your cat has eaten something questionable, a visit to the doctor is going to be all business. Mugsy may not be able to say where it hurts, but he'll let his vet work their medical magic without telling him or her how to do their job.

One of the best-equipped places to do that job is Hamilton Mill Animal Hospital in Buford where, as one of their signs on display says, love is a four-legged word.

"I'll stay here till 10:00 at night if I have to, and I do that a lot. I would do anything for my patients," said Dr. Amy Flowers, who has been in practice with Dr. Jay Fulmer since long before he bought the practice in 2013.

While they specialize in smaller animals, they've seen their share of goats and pigs and even the occasional horse. Dr. Fulmer has seen even more. He worked his way up through the ranks, starting in the kennel where as a teenager he picked up poop, to this modern medical practice where as a veterinarian since 1994, he perks up pups.

"This experience has given me the opportunity to see every aspect of how a typical small animal hospital operates," said Dr. Fulmer, "which has in turn given me a better understanding and appreciation of what is involved in the daily operation."

Hamilton Mill Animal Hospital boasts six exam rooms with technology like digital dental x-rays and cold laser therapy that promotes circulation and healing, a boarding area for extended stays and day care, a play area, and groomer. Cats, being cats, have their own separate quarters where they can avoid mingling with those canine types.

At Hamilton Mill Animal Hospital, says Dr. Fulmer, "we see it as an honor, a privilege, and a tremendous responsibility when a pet owner chooses us to care for their beloved pet's well-being."

Find out more or request an appointment at hamiltonmillvet.com.

