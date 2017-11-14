Guide to Gwinnett: Pets & Animals

MORE
Last modified: November 14, 2017
"Animals are such agreeable friends. they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms."
-George Eliot

There's nothing quite like the companionship of a pet. Our "best friends" earn the honor with their loyalty and devotion to their us - their humans. Shouldn't we return the favor with quality medical care and lots of TLC?

Hamilton Mill Animal Hospital
770-932-1616
hamiltonmillvet.com

Everything you need to pamper your pet.

They deserve only the best, from the tip of the nose to the top of the tail.

Pets are people, too. Except that they don't lie and manipulate and try to get their way or finagle the latest, greatest medication out of their doctor. So when your dog has jumped out of a moving car or your cat has eaten something questionable, a visit to the doctor is going to be all business. Mugsy may not be able to say where it hurts, but he'll let his vet work their medical magic without telling him or her how to do their job.

One of the best-equipped places to do that job is Hamilton Mill Animal Hospital in Buford where, as one of their signs on display says, love is a four-legged word.

"I'll stay here till 10:00 at night if I have to, and I do that a lot. I would do anything for my patients," said Dr. Amy Flowers, who has been in practice with Dr. Jay Fulmer since long before he bought the practice in 2013.

While they specialize in smaller animals, they've seen their share of goats and pigs and even the occasional horse. Dr. Fulmer has seen even more. He worked his way up through the ranks, starting in the kennel where as a teenager he picked up poop, to this modern medical practice where as a veterinarian since 1994, he perks up pups.

"This experience has given me the opportunity to see every aspect of how a typical small animal hospital operates," said Dr. Fulmer, "which has in turn given me a better understanding and appreciation of what is involved in the daily operation."

Hamilton Mill Animal Hospital boasts six exam rooms with technology like digital dental x-rays and cold laser therapy that promotes circulation and healing, a boarding area for extended stays and day care, a play area, and groomer. Cats, being cats, have their own separate quarters where they can avoid mingling with those canine types.

At Hamilton Mill Animal Hospital, says Dr. Fulmer, "we see it as an honor, a privilege, and a tremendous responsibility when a pet owner chooses us to care for their beloved pet's well-being."

Find out more or request an appointment at hamiltonmillvet.com.

 

Animal Hospitals & Veterinarians

Abbott Animal Hospital
770-921-2121

Animal Medical Center Of Lawrenceville
770-963-7363

Apalachee River Animal Hospital
678-376-0503

Beaver Crossing Animal Hospital
770-921-4981

Brookwood Animal Hospital
770-979-0089

Crossroads Animal Clinic Inc.
770-614-4000

Duluth Animal Hospital
770-476-3317

Grayson Veterinary Hospital
770-339-9923

Gwinnett Animal Hospital
770-972-0447

Hamilton Mill Animal Hospital
770-932-1616

Lawrenceville-Suwanee Animal Hospital
770-963-0184

Russell Ridge Animal Hospital
678-407-0700

Snellville Animal Hospital
770-972-3838

Spalding Animal Hospital And Pet Tree Corners, Pet Daycare, Hotel And Spa
770-558-4347

Sugar Creek Animal Hospital
770-497-8281

Sugar Hill Animal Hospital
770-271-7777

Tiger Tails Animal Hospital LLC
770-817-9565

Pet Boarders & Sitters

2 Paws Up Inc.
770-695-3096

Apalachee River Animal Hospital
678-376-0503

Good Dog! Coaching & Pet Care
404-422-9832

Reigning Cats & Dogs
770-232-3035

Tiger Tails Animal Hospital Llc
770-817-9565

Beaver Crossing Animal Hospital
770-921-4981

Best Friends Pet Care
678-584-0999

Camp Bow Wow Duluth
678-265-3436

Camp Bow Wow Lawrenceville
770-995-3500

Shampooch Palace
770-513-0103

Sugar Hill Animal Hospital
770-271-7777

Pet Grooming Services

Apalachee River Animal Hospital
678-376-0503

Mud Puppy Pet Groomer
770-338-9700

My Cute Pawz Pet Salon
678-985-1545

Shampooch Palace
770-513-0103

Splash And Dash
470-719-8713

Swanky Paws Pet Spa
678-985-0005

Unleashed Creations Pet Spa
404-806-1860

Allure Pet Salon
770-717-0660

Berkeley Lake Pet Boutique
678-206-0777

Groomer Girls Pet Salon
678-731-7729

Strut Your Mutt
470-395-7701

Sugar Hill Animal Hospital
770-271-7777

Pet Stores

Petsmart Duluth
770-813-8400

Pooch N Paws Pet Boutique And Bakery
770-932-7040

Reigning Reptiles
770-771-8115

Pooch On The Hooch
770-495-7389

Puppy Pantry
678-804-9583

Unleashed By Petco - Dacula
770-932-0561

